George R.R. Martin will face The Winds of Winter questions in person later this summer, as the author is confirmed to appear at LAcon V in Anaheim, California, from 27–31 August 2026, just weeks after the long‑delayed novel quietly crossed a milestone many fans had dreaded. More than 13 years have now passed since the last instalment in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, a delay that has overtaken the entire time it took him to publish the first five books.

The readers marked 21 June as a grim anniversary in modern fantasy publishing. On that date, the gap since the release of A Dance with Dragons officially became longer than the period between the very first book, A Game of Thrones, and that fifth instalment.

The first novel landed on 1 August 1996, with A Dance with Dragons following on 12 July 2011 — 5,458 days apart. Fans have now been waiting even longer than that stretch for The Winds of Winter, with no confirmed release date, cover, or page proofs in sight.

'Massively Depressing' Wait For The Winds of Winter

That statistic has taken on a life of its own in fan circles because it crystallises how stalled the series has become. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Martin was already regarded as a methodical writer, but new volumes still appeared at intervals that, while variable, felt vaguely predictable.

That rhythm vanished after 2011. Since then, the television adaptation Game of Thrones has launched, overtaken the books, ended, and spun off a prequel series, House of the Dragon all while the promised sixth novel remains unfinished.

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The Collider report describes the new timing benchmark as a 'massively depressing milestone,' and it is hard to argue with the sentiment. The numbers are not speculative: they rest on fixed publication dates and a simple day count.

What remains uncertain is how far along The Winds of Winter actually is. Martin has repeatedly insisted on his blog that he is still writing and has 'made progress,' but he has also conceded that some days he simply does not feel like working on it, and he has refused to offer even a tentative deadline.

What is certain is that The Winds of Winter will be unavoidable at LAcon V, formally the 84th World Science Fiction Convention. Martin is a scheduled guest, though there is no dedicated panel listed for the book. In practice, that may not matter. Worldcon audiences are knowledgeable and rarely shy. Any public Q&A with the 75‑year‑old author is almost guaranteed to feature some version of the same query he has fielded for a decade: when will the book be done?

From Martin's perspective, there is an obvious risk in making himself available in that setting. Every appearance generates a fresh round of online impatience, often drowning out discussion of his other work. The calculation, however, appears to be that he will attend as a working writer and fan in his own right, not as a one‑man press conference for a single overdue title. Whether the crowd lets him keep that distinction is another matter.

What The Winds of Winter Still Promises

The shape of The Winds of Winter is no longer a mystery, even if its prose remains unseen. It is intended to be the penultimate volume of A Song of Ice and Fire, with A Dream of Spring planned to close the sequence. Large elements of the upcoming plot are already mapped out in broad strokes, not least because HBO's Game of Thrones was forced to forge ahead without the final novels.

Readers expect the book to open on the chaos left by Jon Snow's stabbing at the Wall, the bloody cliffhanger that ended A Dance with Dragons. Storylines in the east are set to follow Daenerys Targaryen among the Dothraki and into the still‑unresolved battle for Meereen, while Stannis Baratheon's campaign against the Boltons in the North grinds into winter. In King's Landing, Cersei Lannister faces trial and an increasingly unstable political order.

The novel is also expected to continue Arya Stark's brutal training in Braavos and Bran Stark's development of his powers beyond the Wall. Then there is Aegon Targaryen, the would‑be king whose invasion of Westeros has featured in the books but was essentially written out of the TV adaptation. Whether he proves to be a true heir or an impostor remains one of the saga's larger unresolved questions.

Each of these threads exists at the awkward intersection of text and television. Many readers now know where the show ended up, but not how closely the novels will track that route.

Martin has hinted that the broad ending may be similar, while individual characters and journeys will differ. Until The Winds of Winter is actually in print, however, nothing is confirmed and all supposed plot leaks or second‑hand 'insider' claims should be taken with a considerable grain of salt.

The immediate reality is more prosaic. Martin will walk onto a convention stage in August and, once again, face a room full of people who have been waiting since 2011 to turn the next page.