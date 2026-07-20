Country singer Bryan Andrews says his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump is costing him work in Nashville and leaving him worried about his safety, telling fans this week that his anti-MAGA stance has effectively blackballed him from the mainstream country music industry in the US.

Andrews posted a blunt Instagram video replying to a follower who accused him of having 'sold out.' The Missouri-born artist, who first went viral in 2025 for a searing attack on Trump-supporting Christians, has since doubled down with a new album titled Independence Day and a steady stream of politically charged posts that sit sharply at odds with much of contemporary country's public image.

Andrews built his audience on social media rather than country radio, carving out a niche with unvarnished, often expletive-laced commentary about faith, migration and the Trump movement.

His 'crash out' video last year, in which he argued that Trump's MAGA base could not simultaneously claim Christian values while celebrating families being split up at US courthouses, turned him from a regional act into a lightning rod.

In that earlier clip, Andrews blasted supporters who, in his words, 'advocate and (expletive) laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people (are) trying to come here the right ways.'

He went on to criticise a US Supreme Court ruling that, he argued, had given immigration agents a 'green light' to target people 'because they are brown or speaking Spanish.' None of this is in dispute; the videos are still circulating widely online.

Bryan Andrews Says Donald Trump Criticism Has Shut Him Out of Country Circles

In his latest Instagram post, Andrews appears sitting in his car, holding up a screenshot of the 'Dude sold out' comment. His response is unambiguous and more than a little bitter about the way Nashville works.

'Sold out? Dog, I'm in country (expletive) music. Who in the (expletive) would I have sold out to?' he says, arguing that there is no obvious commercial upside to attacking Trump in a genre whose biggest stars have mostly steered clear of direct confrontation with MAGA politics.

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He insists that his stance has made him toxic to the industry gatekeepers who could otherwise push his career onto bigger stages. 'You think I say this (expletive) to get in good graces with the country music industry? Dog, the country music industry (expletive) hates me because I say this (expletive),' he says.

Andrews claims that major acts want nothing to do with him in public, even if some quietly express support. 'You think any big artists out there are beating down my (expletive) door to go out on tour with them? (Expletive) no!' he tells viewers. 'Hell, even the artists that do (expletive) with me in country music do so behind closed doors [and] very rarely ever say that they do publicly.'

He is equally dismissive about his chances of cracking the format that still makes or breaks most commercial country careers. 'You think country (expletive) radio is ever going to play my (expletive)? (Expletive) no, dude!' he adds.

No major label, radio network or headlining artist has publicly responded to Andrews' accusations, and there is no independent data in the public record to confirm whether he has been formally blacklisted. What is clear is that he feels shut out and is leaning into that outsider status as part of his identity.

Donald Trump, Faith and the Risk Andrews Says He Now Feels

If his frustration with the business is aimed inward at Nashville, his fury at Trump's movement has always been more theological. In the earlier viral video, Andrews said it made him 'sick' to be lumped in with MAGA-aligned Christians and flatly told them: 'You are not Christian. You use Christianity as a shield to hide behind when you need to justify the hate that you have scolded into this world.'

That language, part sermon and part rant, underpins his claim that speaking out is not a cynical marketing move but a deeply personal decision that once terrified him. In the new Instagram clip, he reflects that there was a period in his life when he kept quiet out of fear of the backlash, and that he is determined not to fall back into that silence.

According to Andrews, the cost is no longer just professional. He says his direct messages are now filled with threats serious enough that he believes he is 'risking his life' by attacking Trump and his most hardline supporters. Those messages have not been made public, and their content cannot be independently verified, so his safety concerns rest entirely on his account of what is arriving in his inbox.

There is also, unavoidably, the question of whether positioning himself as the anti-MAGA country singer brings its own kind of attention and loyal fanbase. What he has done, unmistakably, is stake his career on the belief that calling out Trump and the religious right from inside country music is worth whatever comes with it.