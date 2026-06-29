Taylor Swift's hard‑won control over her music catalogue is facing an unexpected new twist in the US music industry, after a major publishing deal involving her longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback raised questions this week about who can profit from, and sign off on, some of her biggest hits.

Swift has spent years dragging her early recordings back out of corporate hands, re‑recording albums, hiring lawyers and turning legal wrangling into chart‑topping Taylor's Version releases. So any hint that parts of her creative empire might now be influenced by an outside investment firm, particularly days before her reported wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce at New York's Madison Square Garden, is bound to set off alarm bells among fans and industry watchers.

How The New Max Martin Deal Touches Taylor Swift's Catalogue

The latest flare‑up centres on a new publishing partnership between Martin, Shellback and their Wolf Cousins collective and investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners. Details of the agreement have not been fully disclosed, but entertainment attorney Bradfield Biggers said that HarbourView's move appears to give it an economic stake in a tranche of songs written or co‑written by the hitmaking duo and their team.

Biggers stressed that, based on what is publicly known, Swift's ownership of her master recordings is not affected. Those masters are the actual recordings of her songs, which she famously fought to reclaim. The trickier bit is the underlying compositions, the songwriting itself, where Martin, Shellback or other Wolf Cousins members share credits with Swift.

According to Biggers, that distinction matters in any situation where a song is licensed for film and television, adverts, social media use or other commercial projects. In those cases, rightsholders to both the master and the composition generally have to sign off. If HarbourView now controls or co‑controls some of those composition rights, it could, in theory, have a say in how certain tracks are used.

Among Taylor Swift songs reportedly linked to the Wolf Cousins catalogue acquired in the deal are 'Style' from her 2014 album 1989 and '...Ready for It?' from 2017's Reputation. The transaction does not reportedly cover every Swift track associated with Wolf Cousins, and there is still no full public list of affected works. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the precise scope of the catalogue, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Still, you do not need to be a Swiftie to see why this feels sensitive. 'Style' and '...Ready for It?' are not obscure deep cuts, they are tent‑pole songs for an artist who has turned control of her music into part of her public identity.

HarbourView's Stake In Taylor Swift's World

Biggers was careful to draw a line between Swift's immediate camp and the new investor, saying HarbourView should not be considered part of her 'inner business circle.' Even so, the firm is now, as he put it, 'economically connected to an important part of her ecosystem' by virtue of its stake in songs tied to her catalogue and cultural legacy.

HarbourView has not confirmed the price of the deal, but sources cited by some outlets put it in the low nine‑figure range. That would make it a serious bet on the long‑term value of modern pop songwriting at a time when Swift's commercial clout keeps breaking its own records.

In a statement, HarbourView chief executive Sherrese Clarke called Martin and Shellback 'some of the most influential hitmakers in modern music' and praised Wolf Cousins for building 'an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres.' Clarke added that the firm was 'proud to partner with them and help steward the legacy of this remarkable catalog.'

Founded in the 2010s by Martin and Shellback, Wolf Cousins includes writers and producers such as Ilya Salmanzadeh, Oscar Holter, Tove Lo and Ludvig Söderberg. Their catalogue is packed with hits for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo and DNCE, not just Swift. For HarbourView, this is diversification. For Swift, it is a reminder that even after buying back your masters, the publishing side can still throw you curveballs.

Taylor Swift's Long Battle To Own Her Work

The unease around this latest deal only makes sense against Swift's bruising history with Big Machine Records and talent manager Scooter Braun.

Her first six studio albums were controlled by Big Machine, which was sold to Braun in 2019. Swift publicly condemned that sale, accusing the label of shutting her out of bidding for her own masters. Braun later flipped those masters to Shamrock Capital, prompting Swift to launch her Taylor's Version re‑recording project so she could direct fans and licensees toward versions she controlled.

In May 2025, the star, who is said to be worth around $2 billion, announced she had finally reacquired ownership of her masters. She described the moment as an emotional victory, saying she had been 'bursting into tears of joy at random intervals' after learning the deal was real and declaring that 'all of the music I've ever made ... now belongs... to me.'

That fight hardened Swift's image as an artist who will not quietly accept the fine print of old contracts. It also raised fan expectations that anything touching her catalogue, even indirectly, will be scrutinised to within an inch of its life.

Wedding Plans, Street Closures And A Country Legend

While lawyers and analysts chew over HarbourView's new stake, Swift herself appears focused on a very different deadline. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who have been together for almost three years, are widely reported to be marrying in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

According to US outlets, the couple have moved to secure the venue from 2 to 4 July, with the ceremony expected on 3 July. Reports have suggested they could opt for a smaller, private wedding elsewhere, then stage a large‑scale celebration inside the famed arena. None of this has been officially confirmed by the couple's representatives, so IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the exact plan.

What has been documented is Swift and Kelce filing for permits to shut down streets around Madison Square Garden. Those proposed closures have sparked heavy backlash from some locals and small business owners online, who say losing access during peak summer days would hit trade and disrupt daily life. Behind the fairy‑tale headlines, there is always someone stuck in traffic.

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Even amid the frenzy, Swift has still found space for old‑school Nashville sentiment. On 27 June, during country legend Alan Jackson's farewell show, Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale, in Nashville, a pre‑recorded message from Swift was played to the crowd. She thanked Jackson for his decades of songwriting and singled out his song 'Drive' as a formative favourite, crediting its vivid storytelling with shaping her understanding of how personal detail can connect artist and listener.

She also praised the way Jackson has treated 'other artists and writers with just such support and encouragement over the years,' ending her tribute with a simple 'Love you!.' It was a reminder that behind the billion‑dollar catalogues and nine‑figure publishing sales, this is still, absurdly, all about songs.