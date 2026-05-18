The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighbouring Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, triggering urgent international coordination and raising fears of wider regional spread.

The decision comes amid rising case numbers, a high fatality rate, and concerns that the outbreak may be significantly larger than currently confirmed.

Health authorities have identified hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of deaths linked to the outbreak, which is driven by a rare strain of the Ebola virus. Officials warn that the situation is evolving rapidly and that cross-border transmission risks are increasing due to population movement and fragile healthcare systems in affected regions.

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Rising Ebola Cases and Regional Spread

The outbreak is primarily concentrated in eastern DRC, particularly in Ituri province, where health zones including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu have reported widespread suspected infections.

Uganda has also recorded cases, including in its capital Kampala, highlighting the virus's ability to cross national borders.

According to health officials, the DRC accounts for the vast majority of suspected cases, while Uganda has reported a smaller number linked to cross-border movement.

Authorities believe some infections may have originated from travel between mining regions and densely populated urban centres, where surveillance and contact tracing are more difficult.

The WHO has expressed concern that the outbreak could be larger than reported, pointing to a high positivity rate in early samples and ongoing difficulties in detecting new cases in remote or insecure areas.

WHO Emergency Ebola Declaration

The WHO's declaration of a global health emergency is intended to accelerate international response efforts, improve coordination, and mobilise resources such as medical teams, protective equipment, and laboratory support.

While the organisation has stressed that the outbreak does not yet meet pandemic criteria, it has warned that without rapid containment, the situation could worsen. The 'emergency' designation allows for faster deployment of aid and encourages countries to strengthen surveillance at borders and in high-risk regions.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for urgent cooperation among governments, regional health bodies, and international partners to prevent further spread.

The Type of Ebola Strain Makes Containment Difficult

The outbreak is linked to a less common Ebola strain, which complicates response efforts due to the absence of widely available vaccines or approved specific treatments for this variant.

This has raised concerns among experts, as containment relies heavily on traditional public health measures such as isolation, contact tracing, and infection control.

Health officials have also warned that conflict in parts of eastern Congo is hampering response efforts, making it difficult for medical teams to access affected communities and track transmission chains effectively.

Despite these challenges, emergency teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to contain the outbreak through isolation units, public awareness campaigns, and cross-border coordination.

International Response and Next Steps

The WHO, along with regional partners such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), is working to scale up response measures.

These include strengthening laboratory capacity, improving case detection, and supporting local health systems under pressure.

Authorities have urged neighbouring countries to heighten surveillance rather than close borders, warning that unmonitored borders could worsen the spread of the disease. The focus remains on early detection and rapid isolation of cases.

As the situation develops, global health agencies continue to monitor the outbreak closely, with concerns that further international spread could occur if containment efforts are not strengthened quickly.