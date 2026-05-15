A group of pastors involved in private briefings about upcoming UFO disclosures is now raising the alarm, suggesting these long-awaited secrets might actually signal the start of a dark prophecy from the Bible.

On 8 May, the Trump administration went public with its first set of documents, showcasing brand-new footage and photos of unusual aircraft alongside claims of extraterrestrial contact. This is only the beginning, as more of these files are scheduled for release in the weeks ahead.

Secret Briefings Reveal 'Translucent Beings'

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel shared that they attended a secluded gathering in Tennessee this past February. They met with intelligence and former military figures who explored the possibility that these unidentified objects are either 'interdimensional beings' or highly sophisticated tech.

'At the meeting, I was shown images from one of the presenters' devices of entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs,' Zupetz said.

He further explained that the event organisers constantly drew parallels between the upcoming reveal and the 'Great Deception' from the Bible. This prophecy describes a period of massive, soul-threatening confusion that many Christians believe will grip the world right before Jesus Christ returns.

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Shift in UFO Narrative

For years, the US government has stuck to the story that most mystery sightings in the sky are just mundane objects like balloons, drones, or even birds. But there is a shift happening—several officials tied to the Trump administration are now speaking out, claiming they don't see these unexplained events as traditional UFOs, but rather as something far more unsettling, like supernatural or demonic encounters.

High-profile figures like Vice President JD Vance, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, and Tucker Carlson, a close friend and former ally of President Donald Trump, have all started linking these mysterious craft sightings directly to descriptions found in the Bible.

According to Zupetz, he and Merkel were part of a small group of six Christian influencers invited to a mountain retreat at a Tennessee Airbnb. He explained that the hosts were former military members currently tied to organisations that track non-human intelligence and study 'reverse-engineered craft' through the lens of UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

Pastors Warn of Spiritual Deception

Merkel further noted that these 'operators,' despite having no official ties to the US government, have been busy holding a string of meetings lately. They warned the pastors that the coming wave of disclosures is actually designed to undermine Christian faith, serving as a key piece of the Great Deception.

The group went into detail about cutting-edge human tech, accounts of people being whisked onto UFO-style craft, and glowing entities described as 'fallen angels'—all of which they expect to see featured in the next round of UFO files.

Glowing sphere UFO between wind turbines — declassified Pentagon footage from the Trump UFO files drop, showing an unresolved luminous object maneuvering near turbines. pic.twitter.com/jZIgoxFjlM — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) May 8, 2026

Zupetz didn't just stop at the 'translucent' entities; he also pushed the experts for answers regarding 'reptilian' creatures, a topic he heard had come up during earlier sessions with other pastors. 'I asked at the end of the presentation, while we were preparing to leave, if there was any validity to all the people talking about reptilians,' Zupetz told the Daily Mail.

'This person told me that, based on their sources and people they speak with, some in the circles believe this to be true, but had nothing else to share with me on the topic.'

Both men are convinced that the beings soon to be revealed in the upcoming files are linked to biblical warnings of the end times. Instead of visitors from another planet, they believe these entities are actually demonic.

'The great lie in this is that these interdimensional entities - the actual UFOs and every kind of supposed alien - are not benevolent,' Zupetz claimed. He noted that more and more Christians are starting to view these creatures as 'interdimensional evil spirits, fallen angels or demons.'

Alleged Narrative: Christians as 'Villains'

Zupetz and Merkel have started reaching out to other faith leaders with a stark warning. They fear that the coming images of UFOs and angelic-looking beings—which look a lot like scenes straight out of the Bible—could actually backfire, leading Christians to doubt the origin of the universe and even walk away from their faith entirely.

Despite this, President Trump has hinted that the public will soon see data he describes as 'very interesting,' mentioning that US fighter pilots have personally described seeing non-human craft zip past their jets.

The organisers of the secret briefings, however, offered a sharp contrast to the president's narrative. They suggested that as much as 90 percent of the UFOs spotted in our skies are actually 'terrestrial', meaning they are sophisticated aircraft manufactured right here on Earth.

'They stated that the government is being told a lie, the government believes the lie and will disclose it as reality,' Zupetz claimed. 'The lie being put forward, according to the hosts, is that as disclosure continues, humanity will be confronted with a narrative about beings coming to raise humanity to a higher consciousness.'

Zupetz and Merkel went a step further, arguing that the stage is being set to cast Christians as the 'villains' of the story who are stalling human progress. They believe that those releasing the UFO files intend to argue that while Christians were on the right track, they were fundamentally wrong.

Fallen Angel Tech and Roswell Anniversary

Regarding the true origin of these phenomena, the religious leaders described them as 'fallen angel technology,' pointing to the Book of Enoch—a text that expands on biblical accounts of 'sons of God' or Watchers who intermarried with humans and taught mankind forbidden knowledge like weapon-making and sorcery before being punished in the Great Flood.

After a star-shaped UFO video was released, Rep. Luna posted an image of the Ophanim, described as a class of celestial beings in the Book of Enoch.



What are these UFOs, and why do some appear similar to descriptions in biblical texts? https://t.co/LniMNsUpak pic.twitter.com/CvqBMlzIKa — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2026

'I personally believe that what we're dealing with when it comes to the UAP-UFO phenomenon is the advanced staging of the teaching man how to do things they were never meant to know how to do,' Merkel said, suggesting that today's sophisticated tech mirrors those ancient beginnings.

Merkel, who has been in contact with the briefing hosts for over a year, warned that organisers view the disclosure timetable as 'urgent,' with the most shocking reveals potentially landing by 8 July—the anniversary of the Roswell UFO crash.

He cautioned that a misleading narrative is coming to push people off course, adding, 'We don't know if this is the Great Deception, but if this is the Great Deception, then it's going to be so strong that people who even are professing Christians and believe in Jesus could be led astray.'