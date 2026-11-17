Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, politely declined to sign an autograph for a young fan during a visit to Mumbai on Monday, 16 November, explaining that she could not provide a public signature because of a long-standing royal convention.

The 44-year-old was approached by a girl while greeting well-wishers during a street-cricket event with Prince William and former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar. In footage shared by Hello! magazine, Kate placed a hand on her chest and apologised: 'Sorry, I can't sign.' She then continued speaking with people in the crowd.

The moment stood out because Tendulkar was signing autographs nearby, highlighting a difference between the way the sporting star and senior royals interact with fans. But Kate's response was not new: she has explained the restriction during previous public engagements.

Why Royals Avoid Signing Autographs

Members of the British Royal Family generally avoid signing autographs for the public because of concerns that their signatures could be copied or forged. The restriction is a long-standing royal practice, rather than a law that makes signing an autograph illegal.

It does not prevent royals from signing official documents or guest books as part of their duties. Nor does it stop them from acknowledging people in other ways, including conversation, handshakes and photographs. Those are different from personal autographs. Guest-book entries and formal correspondence are different from personal autographs requested by members of the public.

Kate Has Found Other Ways to Make Fans Feel Special

The Princess of Wales faced a similar request at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2023, when she met children taking part in a garden visit. Asked to sign their drawings, she explained: 'My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules.'

Rather than leave the children without a memento, Kate offered to draw instead. She sketched a flower for one child, a tree for another and a pond surrounded by plants for a third.

She encountered the same issue during a visit to Powys, Wales, in February 2026. When a man asked her to sign something, she reportedly replied: 'I can't sign things, I'm so sorry. I can shake your hand, though.' The exchange turned into a hug.

The encounters show how Kate has maintained the convention while finding other ways to acknowledge fans.

A Different Kind of Fan Moment in Mumbai

The encounter took place during the first day of William and Kate's three-day visit to India, which began on 16 November. The couple joined Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate, meeting residents and schoolchildren ahead of the sixth Earthshot Prize awards. Their programme combined community engagements with events connected to the environmental prize.

Their visit marked their first return to India together since April 2016 and their first joint overseas trip in four years. The Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020, supports solutions to environmental challenges.

Against that backdrop, the autograph request offered a glimpse of royal protocol in an informal public setting. The contrast with Tendulkar signing for fans made the moment more noticeable, while Kate's response reflected an approach she has taken on previous occasions.