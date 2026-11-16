King Charles stopped by the TikTok-famous Spud Bros during a visit to Preston, Lancashire, where brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson have turned humble jacket potatoes into a social media sensation.

In a video shared by the Royal Family and Spud Bros on Instagram, the King chatted with the brothers about their business, locally sourced ingredients and his taste in jacket potato toppings.

The light-hearted encounter also saw the monarch receive a crocheted potato for his grandchildren and a Preston North End football shirt, with the brothers sharing a few laughs along the way.

King Charles Talks Cheese and Beans With Spud Bros

The encounter began with Charles noticing children holding miniature potatoes. The brothers presented him with a crocheted potato, suggesting he could give it to his grandchildren.

When asked whether he enjoyed jacket potatoes, the King replied, 'Oh, yes of course I do.' Asked about his favourite filling, Charles said he liked 'all sorts of things', prompting the brothers to suggest cheese and beans.

The conversation turned to their ingredients, with the brothers explaining that their toppings were sourced locally from Preston. They also discussed how dry weather and potato shortages had forced them to use different varieties.

The brothers then presented Charles with a Preston North End shirt. When the King enquired about the team's performance, they jokingly replied, 'Let's not talk about that!'

Before leaving, Charles returned to the subject of cheese and beans, bringing the amusing exchange full circle.

Royal Visit Sparks Amused Reactions Online

The encounter delighted Instagram users, many of whom enjoyed seeing the monarch chatting casually with the Lancashire brothers.

One commenter described it as 'The most British thing I've ever seen', while others questioned whether Charles regularly tucked into jacket potatoes.

Another joked that the monarch seemed like an ordinary British grandfather when away from his royal duties.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account joined the fun, commenting: 'It's bean a pleasure!'

How Spud Bros Became a TikTok Sensation

Jacob and Harley Nelson are the faces of Spud Bros, a family-run potato business whose history stretches back to 1955.

According to Lancashire Life, their father, Tony Nelson, took over the stall following the death of its previous operator, Keith Roberts. Tony and Harley began selling potatoes during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown restrictions left Preston's town centre unusually quiet.

Recognising the potential of social media, Jacob later left his job to help grow the business.

Within three months, the brothers had attracted half a million TikTok followers, eventually building an audience of millions and drawing customers from across Britain and overseas.

Their father credited Jacob's ambition and understanding of social media for helping transform the traditional stall into a viral attraction.

Despite their growing popularity and celebrity collaborations, the brothers have remained closely connected to Preston, where their business first found success.

Their journey reflects the ambition Jacob expressed to Lancashire Life: 'We're just two lads from Preston with a vision, a passion – and a lot of potatoes.'