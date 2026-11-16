Prince Harry's Ukraine visit ended before Prince William and Catherine arrived in India for their first joint official overseas tour in four years.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said Catherine was unlikely to be troubled by the timing as the Princess of Wales arrived in Mumbai with William on Monday, 16 November. The couple are in India for the sixth Earthshot Prize.

Primce William and Catherine last undertook an official overseas tour together in Boston in December 2022. Catherine later missed three Earthshot Prize ceremonies. Her absence in 2023 came before the public disclosure of her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The Waleses are visiting India for the awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday, 17 November. William founded the environmental initiative in 2020.

Prince Harry's Ukraine Visit Raises Questions Over Royal Schedule

Prince Harry spent Saturday and Sunday, 14 and 15 November, in Lviv, Ukraine, meeting wounded veterans and visiting the Superhumans Center rehabilitation clinic. He also addressed a conference on war-related injuries and watched wheelchair rugby players prepare for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Reuters reported that the trip was Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and his second visit to the country this year.

The timing drew attention because Harry's engagements took place immediately before William and Catherine arrived in Mumbai. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told The Sun that the visits were 'competing for the same headlines'.

Jobson suggested that Harry and Meghan Markle pursued their own agenda without necessarily considering the Waleses' activities. Sources close to Harry, however, pointed out that his Ukraine engagements had ended before William and Catherine arrived in Mumbai.

The reports provide no evidence that Harry deliberately scheduled his visit to divert attention from his brother's tour.

Ingrid Seward Says Kate Middleton Is Unlikely To Be Troubled

Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, also questioned the timing of Harry's Ukraine visit. Speaking to The Sun, she described the scheduling as unfortunate and suggested Harry wanted the attention surrounding his engagements for himself.

She argued that Catherine would be unlikely to worry about the situation, describing her as above such publicity disputes. Seward also doubted Harry could overshadow the Waleses' first joint official overseas tour in four years, although she suggested his visit could still 'put a pin in the balloon'.

These are Seward's interpretations of the royal family's dynamics, rather than confirmed accounts of Catherine's private feelings. Neither Catherine nor Harry was quoted addressing the alleged publicity rivalry in the reports reviewed.

A spokesman for the Princess told The Sun that Catherine was 'enormously proud' of William's Earthshot initiative.

The couple's three-day India programme includes engagements focused on environmental innovation, sustainability and youth leadership. Catherine's attendance puts her alongside William at an Earthshot event for the first time since the 2022 ceremony in Boston.

The programme is due to conclude in New Delhi, where the couple are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the UK government. In Mumbai, the Earthshot Prize will recognise five environmental solutions, with each winner receiving £1 million to support its work.