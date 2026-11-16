Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly 'disgusted' by criticism questioning why the Duchess of Sussex remained silent about earlier allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, despite having received information about them years before the latest claims emerged. An insider cited by Heat magazine said the couple were appalled by the backlash.

The controversy followed Meghan's October statement revealing that she had received troubling information about her father years before the latest allegations became public. She said the disclosure influenced her decision to keep him away from her children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Outraged by Criticism

An insider speaking to Heat claimed the Sussexes were furious that Meghan had become a target of criticism despite the seriousness of the allegations involving her father.

'These horrific allegations have finally come to light, and instead of showing a shred of humanity, the ghouls have found a way to turn this into another twisted attack on Meghan,' the source alleged.

'They're questioning why she stayed silent, coming up with all sorts of wild conspiracy theories. Meghan and Harry are absolutely disgusted by it.'

The comments have not been independently verified and represent an anonymous source's account of the couple's private feelings, rather than a publicly confirmed statement from either Meghan or Harry.

Meghan previously said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and expressed concern for any children who might have suffered harm. She also disclosed that a letter containing disturbing allegations about her father had been shared with her through police protection channels.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed receiving the correspondence in January 2019, correcting Meghan's initial reference to 2018. The force said the letter was passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but its contents were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The Met is reviewing its handling of the matter.

Meghan Markle Faces Questions From Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly

Piers Morgan questioned apparent inconsistencies between Meghan's explanation for her estrangement from her father and Prince Harry's earlier comments about their relationship with Thomas.

In December 2022, Harry discussed the breakdown of Meghan's relationship with her father in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. He said he felt responsible for the rift, explaining that Meghan had a father before their relationship but no longer had one.

Morgan subsequently questioned why Harry would have described the estrangement in those terms if Meghan had already received information about serious allegations involving Thomas.

'Why would Harry say this four years after police told Meghan such serious allegations about her father that she cut him off? None of this makes any sense,' Morgan wrote on X.

Why would Harry say this FOUR YEARS after police told Meghan such serious allegations about her father that she cut him off? None of this makes any sense… pic.twitter.com/5ViNvKPoh3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2026

American commentator Megyn Kelly also challenged Meghan's account of her experiences within the Royal Family.

During The Megyn Kelly Show on 23 October 2026, Kelly revisited Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, questioning why the Duchess had discussed her distress without publicly mentioning the earlier allegations concerning her father.

'And she blamed it entirely on the Royal Family, right?' Kelly asked.

Neither commentator's questions establish that Meghan deliberately concealed information or misrepresented her experiences. The circumstances surrounding when she received the letter and what she understood about the allegations at the time have not been fully established publicly.

Meanwhile, Thomas, 82, was arrested in Florida on 6 November 2026 and charged with one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. Federal investigators alleged that suspected illegal images were discovered among items recovered from storage units he rented in California.

He has denied possessing the material, and the criminal case remains unresolved. Thomas was ordered back into federal custody on 10 November after allegedly removing his electronic ankle monitor in violation of his pretrial release conditions. A judge revoked his release, and he remains in custody as his criminal case proceeds.