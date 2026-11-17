Kate Middleton's animated reactions during a street-cricket match in Mumbai showed she was 'genuinely delighted to be there', a body language expert said. The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, local children and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar for the game at Ballard Estate on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The three-day visit is the couple's first joint trip to India since 2016 and their first official overseas tour together since attending the Earthshot Prize awards in Boston in 2022. Mumbai is hosting this year's ceremony on Tuesday, 17 November.

Kate's Cricket Reactions Draw Expert's Attention

William and Kate took turns batting during a game of gully cricket, an informal version of the sport commonly played on Indian streets. The match brought them together with local youngsters and Tendulkar in a setting less formal than a traditional royal engagement.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, according to Marie Claire, body language expert Stanton said Kate appeared 'genuinely delighted to be there'.

After examining footage of the game, he described the Princess as 'incredibly expressive' and suggested her animated reactions revealed a competitive side not often seen during formal engagements.

Kate was seen laughing, grimacing and exchanging high-fives during her turn at batting. Stanton interpreted those reactions as signs that she was enjoying the activity, rather than simply fulfilling an official obligation.

He also highlighted her willingness to take part without maintaining the more restrained manner often associated with royal appearances.

Stanton said Kate's 'willingness to let her guard down is a really important part of what makes her so relatable'.

Body language cannot establish a person's private feelings or intentions. Stanton's observations are his interpretation of Kate's public behaviour, rather than independently verified psychological conclusions.

Cricket Match Puts Youth Initiatives in Focus

The Mumbai engagement also highlighted organisations using cricket to support young people and encourage wider participation in the sport.

William and Kate learned about the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which supports initiatives involving sport, health and education for underprivileged children.

They also met representatives of organisations working to make cricket more accessible, particularly for women and girls.

The young players took part in the match alongside the visiting royals, placing their participation at the centre of the engagement. The event also drew attention to efforts to widen access to cricket.

Tendulkar's involvement connected the visit with local sporting initiatives. It gave the young participants an opportunity to play alongside the former India captain as well as William and Kate.

Stanton suggested Kate viewed engagements of this kind as opportunities to connect with people. His assessment focused on her interactions with participants, although her intentions cannot be established through footage alone.

Mumbai Visit Leads Into Earthshot Ceremony and Delhi Meetings

The cricket match was part of a wider Mumbai itinerary that included a journey on the city's Line 3 Metro, known as the Aqua Line. The visit highlighted sustainable urban transport during a trip centred on Prince William's environmental initiative.

According to The Earthshot Prize, the 2026 ceremony will recognise environmental innovations addressing challenges involving climate, nature, waste and pollution.

Following the Mumbai engagements, William and Kate are scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, 18 November, for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.