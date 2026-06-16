Meghan Markle's As Ever brand is reportedly facing a serious financial strain, with fresh claims in the UK press that the lifestyle label could be heading towards bankruptcy as website traffic slumps and stock sits unsold.

The latest chatter, published in London on Monday, centred on the Duchess of Sussex and the business she launched last year, with insiders warning the situation could become hard to reverse before the end of the year.

The news came after earlier reports suggested the As Ever website had seen a sharp drop in visitors during the first quarter of 2026. One report said traffic fell by 33 per cent between January and April, while another said the brand had previously attracted more interest than it is now managing to convert into sales.

Read more Where is Prince Harry? Meghan Markle Goes Solo in Geneva While Duke Hasn't Been Seen in 41 Days Where is Prince Harry? Meghan Markle Goes Solo in Geneva While Duke Hasn't Been Seen in 41 Days

As Ever Sales Drop

The trouble, according to Express, is not just about attention. It is about whether Meghan Markle's audience is still buying what she is selling.

A report citing digital traffic data said As Ever's website was drawing fewer visits across the spring, with US traffic especially uneven, even though the brand's products and newsletters continued to push seasonal promotions.

As Ever is being judged less like a vanity project and more like a straight commercial venture. The brand launched alongside the debut of Meghan's Netflix series With Love, Meghan in April 2025, then expanded with further programming later that year.

But as one report noted, the early burst of curiosity has not translated into the kind of sustained demand a lifestyle label needs to survive for long.

Meghan Markle reportedly has a $7 million crisis on her hands - and it's said to be closely linked to the jams for which her As Ever brand has become known.https://t.co/Mi1QD19BYm — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 16, 2026

Royal commentator Alison Boshoff was cited in UK coverage saying the expiry dates on As Ever's jams, teas and tins of flower sprinkles were getting uncomfortably close, and suggesting Meghan would struggle to sell everything before those dates passed. The language was colourful, perhaps too colourful for some tastes, but the point underneath it was plain enough. Perishable stock and falling web traffic make for a grim combination.

The Brand Crisis Claims Grow

The more dramatic claim came from sources quoted in Women's Day, who said the brand could face collapse by the end of the year. One insider was quoted as saying, 'Meghan just can't move enough product and she can't expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates.

Unless she and Harry have some miracle up their sleeve, there might be no saving this business.' Another added, 'She should hold a sale but she knows she's going to be wrecked over it. It's kicking the can down the road, though, because it's tick-tock on that As Ever stock.'

Those remarks were presented as insider claims, not confirmed figures, and they should be treated as such. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the tone of the reporting points to the same uncomfortable question hanging over the brand. Is this a temporary wobble, or a deeper problem with the whole model?

Earlier reports had painted a brighter picture. One January account said As Ever traffic had risen by 36 per cent since October, and defenders of the brand argued that online interest had remained healthy enough to support the venture. But by June, the mood had changed sharply, with fresh pieces describing a decline in favourability, lower site visits and doubts about whether the business could keep up momentum.

Meghan Markle And The Harry Question

The story has also spilled into the endless Meghan Markle and Prince Harry media machine, where every move gets read as a clue to the couple's wider fortunes. One insider told the Women's Day report that they did not think either of them was happy about the slowdown in sales.

For Meghan, As Ever is not just another merchandise line. It is bound up with her post-royal identity, her Netflix partnership and the promise that she could build something of her own without Palace ties or tabloid ballast.

When the numbers wobble, the whole narrative gets shakier too. Fans and critics are already arguing over whether the brand was ever designed for scale or simply for attention, and, to be fair, that distinction now looks rather important.

For now, the reports amount to a warning rather than a verified collapse. But with traffic down, stock ageing and insiders talking openly about bankruptcy, As Ever suddenly looks less like a glossy lifestyle success and more like a brand trying not to slip.