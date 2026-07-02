Bonnie Blue, the self-described millionaire adult content creator, has sparked fresh outrage online this week after posting a video in which she claims she has slept with 'hundreds and hundreds' of men while pregnant, telling critics 'my baby is still healthier than you.'

The new claims landed days after Bonnie Blue turned what should have been a standard baby shower into her latest explicit spectacle. According to footage released to paying subscribers, the event saw her have sex with multiple men, followed by a so-called 'golden shower' involving several participants. The scenes triggered a wave of anger across social media, with many users questioning not only the stunt itself but also the way her pregnancy is now being folded into her brand of shock content.

Pregnancy 'Bump Update' Goes Viral

In her latest 'bump update' video, apparently recorded in response to the backlash, Bonnie doubled down. Rather than row back, she framed her behaviour as proof of her success and her right to do whatever she wants with her body during pregnancy.

Bonnie Blue wants to give everyone an update😶 pic.twitter.com/eLp8xaLlwa — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) June 25, 2026

'I'm pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,' she said in the clip. 'My baby is still healthier than you. You're fat, you're ugly, you're broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby we're healthy and rich.'

The video quickly spread beyond her usual subscriber base, reposted on X and TikTok by users who said they were 'shocked' and, in some cases, 'physically sick' at the casual way she invoked her unborn child while mocking her critics' looks and finances. Others argued she was quite obviously rage-baiting, using pregnancy as another way to supercharge an already controversial persona.

Longstanding Obsession With 'Body Count'

To recall, Bonnie Blue has made a name for herself online by publicising the scale of her sexual encounters as a kind of running challenge. Last year she publicly stated that her 'body count' was close to 2,000 men. Since then, she has promoted multiple new videos and stunts featuring what she described as hundreds more participants each time.

If her own numbers are taken at face value, she is now 'probably more around 3,000' men in total, she has said. Critics point out that there is no independent record for any of this and that the figures are part of the performance. Even so, they are doing exactly what she wants them to, which is argue about it on the internet.

The pregnancy has not slowed any of this down. If anything, it has become a fresh theme. Viewers who once followed her out of curiosity about the scale of her 'challenges' now say they feel queasy seeing a visible baby bump in the same frame as group sex and urine play. One user on X summed up the mood neatly: 'This is wild. Adults can do what they want but bringing a baby into this for clicks is just sad.'

'Best Feminist Out There?' Bonnie Blue Lashes Out At Married Women

In a second video recorded around the same time as the 'bump update,' Bonnie turned her attention to married women who criticise her work, accusing them of hypocrisy and dependence on their husbands.

'Don't shame me for being the best feminist out there,' she said. 'For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant. I'm a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including doing your husband.'

Her argument, such as it is, goes like this. Because she runs her own business as an adult performer, pays her own bills and makes 'seven figures,' as she has previously claimed, she is more empowered than women who rely on a partner's income. Critics counter that glorifying infidelity and humiliating other women online has very little to do with feminism and everything to do with selling subscriptions.

There has been no indication of any official intervention connected to her pregnancy content. No police force, health authority or child protection agency has publicly commented on her videos, and there is no suggestion she has broken the law. The backlash is social rather than legal, which may be exactly why she feels safe pushing things this far.

Why Bonnie Blue Keeps Winning The Outrage Game

For starters, none of this is happening in a vacuum. Bonnie Blue operates in a corner of the internet where extreme claims about sex and money are the main currency. The more vulgar the stunt, the more screenshots fly around mainstream platforms, and the more people are tempted to subscribe just to see if it is really as mad as it sounds.

Her latest line, 'My baby is still healthier than you,' is tailored for that world. It is cruel, personal and easy to clip into a 10-second video. It also flips a familiar criticism, that she is putting her baby at risk, into a class and body-shaming rant aimed at her audience. Nobody comes out of that well, but it guarantees conversation.

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That, after all, is the point. Her baby 'golden shower' video would likely have stayed behind a paywall without the outrage multiplier. Once the baby is involved, people who would never normally discuss subscription porn suddenly have strong views about prenatal care and morality in the sex industry. She has hacked the culture war and turned it into marketing.

Whether that pays off in the long run is another question. Pregnancy is finite, the internet is fickle and there is only so much shock left in telling people you have slept with 'hundreds and hundreds' of men. There is also a real child at the centre of all this choreography, a fact that is easy to forget in the noise but impossible to ignore once the cameras switch off.