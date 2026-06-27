Ashley St. Clair has claimed that Elon Musk wanted her to have a C-section, allegedly to make their baby's head bigger, and that he later offered her $100,000 a month in silence money after she refused to sign an NDA. The allegations, which surfaced again this week in a clip from Brian Reed's 'Question Everything' podcast and earlier in St. Clair's appearance on 'The Don Lemon Show,' remain unverified and have not been fully addressed by Musk in public.

Elon Musk Demanded a C-Section

The news came after Reed's podcast episode, which was released on Substack and Spotify and then clipped for social media, sent St. Clair's account back into the bloodstream of the internet. In the clip, she said Musk had been DMing another influencer, Tiffany Fong, around the same time she was already pregnant, and that she felt she had to speak up after learning about it through a mutual friend.

St. Clair said Musk 'loses it' when she brings up the conversation, describing him as red in the face and furious that she had spoken to Isabel, a mutual friend. She claimed he told her she should not be telling anyone and that the only person she should speak to was her mother.

Reed's caption added the claim that Musk had asked her to have a C-section rather than a vaginal birth so the baby's head would be bigger, a detail that has understandably drawn a lot of attention, because it is the sort of claim that lands with a thud.

The Tiffany Fong thread matters because it gives St. Clair's account a wider context. According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk had separately messaged Fong about having his child, and Fong later denied feeding the story to the paper.

St. Clair's version suggests she knew about that exchange while still holding her own baby, which is where this whole thing starts to feel less like tabloid mush and more like a genuinely odd power dynamic.

Ashley St. Clair, $100K a Month for Her Silence

St. Clair has said the dispute was not just about the pregnancy, but about control. On 'The Don Lemon Show,' she claimed Musk's wealth manager, Jared Birchall, approached her with an NDA through disappearing Signal messages, which she said immediately made her suspicious.

She said the first offer included $15 as 'home and reserve capital,' then escalated to a far larger arrangement once she refused to sign. That larger offer, St. Clair said, involved an additional $100,000 per month over 20 years. She framed her refusal as a moral choice and said she would rather go to a studio apartment with both of her children than agree to silence. The phrasing is blunt, and maybe a little theatrical, but it lands because it cuts through the usual billionaire fog.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April 2025 that St. Clair had accused Musk of offering $15 million up front and monthly payments in exchange for secrecy, while also citing a paternity test showing a 99.9999 per cent probability that Musk was the child's father.

Musk responded on X that he did not know whether the child was his, but was not against finding out, and later said he had given St. Clair millions in support. That remains the most solid public record available, even if the argument around it has become, frankly, a bit mad.

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What St. Clair Says Happened After

St. Clair has also said she had no direct contact with Musk after rejecting the NDA, and that the arrangement was handled through Birchall rather than face to face. In the podcast remarks, she described Musk becoming angry, storming off and slamming a door like a toddler, then later texting her to apologise. Those are her words, not established fact, and they should be read with the caution they deserve.

A public dispute about paternity has now become a story about secrecy, money, pressure and who gets to control the narrative when the world's richest man is involved. Musk has not publicly addressed every fresh claim in St. Clair's latest podcast remarks, including the C-section allegation, and without a direct response or new court filing, this is where the story sits, suspended between accusation and proof.

The clip has done what clips do best, which is yank an already messy story back into the spotlight and make everyone argue about the bits that are easiest to repeat and hardest to verify. What remains clear is that St. Clair is not backing away, and the silence around Musk's side, for now, speaks almost as loudly as the allegations themselves.