Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever is facing fresh scrutiny in the US and UK after a DailyMail.com report alleged that the company could be exposed to as much as $5 million in lost profit from unsold, perishable stock, a claim her team has dismissed as yet another prediction of 'apocalypse' that has failed to materialise.

As Ever launched earlier this year with a tightly curated range of jams, teas, baking mixes and floral sprinkles, instantly drawing intense media attention because of Meghan's involvement.

Early batches reportedly sold out rapidly, prompting headlines about virtual queues, empty online shelves, and a duchess who had finally found a commercially viable lifestyle niche. On the back of that initial rush, the brand appears to have made a sizeable bet that demand would stay red‑hot.

According to DailyMail.com, that bet translated into a dramatic expansion of inventory. What began as cautious production runs, sensible for a new entrant in the crowded gourmet and wellness space, allegedly grew into orders for 'hundreds of thousands' of units. '

The problem is that food products do not sit on shelves indefinitely. They spoil. Expiry dates approach. Suddenly, what looks like ambition can shade into overreach.'

The outlet suggests that jam alone could account for up to $5 million in lost profits if large volumes cannot be sold before their best‑before dates. Add in other short‑life items and the potential exposure, at least on paper, starts to look uncomfortable for any early‑stage business, let alone one operating under the permanent magnifying glass that follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There is, it should be said, no public confirmation of those numbers. As Ever has not disclosed sales or profit figures, nor has it detailed its stock levels or write‑off provisions. The Daily Mail report relies on sources and estimated retail values, so all specific projections of a $5 million hit remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

As Ever 'Apocalypse' Claims Prompt Fierce Pushback

Read more Meghan Markle Allegedly Claims 'Outrageous Double Standards' Over New Kate Middleton Photo Meghan Markle Allegedly Claims 'Outrageous Double Standards' Over New Kate Middleton Photo

Meghan Markle's team is clearly tired of what it views as a running narrative of impending collapse around As Ever. In a statement to Page Six over the weekend, a representative took direct aim at the Daily Mail's long‑standing coverage of the brand, and at columnist Alison Boshoff in particular.

'The problem with all of these repetitive Alison Boshoff Daily Mail 'As Ever' doom stories are that they're like Groundhog Day: the same prediction, the same unnamed sources, the same certainty, and somehow we're still waiting for the apocalypse they promised in 2024,' the spokesperson said.

The website traffic to As Ever has reportedly cooled since the heady launch weeks. DailyMail.com cites analytics indicating a downward trend in visitor numbers in recent months. In isolation, that could be read as a worrying sign for a young brand still searching for its loyal core customers.

Retail analysts would point out, though, that traffic is a blunt instrument. A smaller number of visitors can still convert into healthy sales if those visitors are highly motivated, and a novelty spike at launch is almost always followed by a dip as enthusiasm normalises. Without audited figures, the true health of As Ever's order book is impossible to measure from the outside.

As Ever's Inventory Gamble And The Risks Meghan Markle Faces

Where the As Ever story becomes more interesting is less in the palace‑soap spectacle and more in the business risk that Meghan Markle appears to have accepted. Scaling up production aggressively on the back of a single launch phase is a high‑wire act even for seasoned retailers.

Food brands live and die by their ability to forecast demand within a tight margin of error. Order too little and you annoy customers with stockouts. Order far too much, and you stare at expiry dates edging closer while your cash is tied up in jars and pouches. For any founder, celebrity or otherwise, that is a grimly practical problem rather than a glamorous one.

There is also the reputational layer. Meghan's projects are never judged solely on commercial terms. Every wobble is read as a referendum on her public image, her decision to step back from royal duties, even her marriage. A tough trading quarter for a small jam brand is, for other founders, a footnote. For Meghan Markle, it becomes another cultural skirmish.

Her team, though, is betting that time and consistent product quality will blunt the drama. As Ever is still in its infancy, with scope for new product lines, collaborations and seasonal campaigns. Plenty of young brands have stumbled after buzzy launches, adjusted, and gone on to become stable, if less hyped, fixtures.

For now, the clash comes down to two competing storylines. On one side, a tabloid‑fuelled picture of warehouses full of unsold jars and a looming $5 million mistake. On the other, a spokesperson shrugging off talk of apocalypse as yet another familiar prediction destined not to land. The truth, as with most things in the Sussex universe, probably lies somewhere in between those two extremes, waiting for the balance sheet to catch up with the headlines.