A horror story posted on Reddit could become the next Hollywood project after the success of Backrooms, the A24 film that grew from an online community into a global box office hit. The entertainment industry is increasingly looking to Reddit for original ideas, with writers, producers, and studios exploring stories created by users on the platform.

Backrooms began as an internet concept before becoming a major film project. The idea developed from online discussions and fan-created stories, particularly within the Reddit community r/backrooms, which was formed after an image posted on the website 4Chan sparked interest in a strange, fictional world of endless empty spaces and unsettling environments.

The community helped expand the concept through years of discussion and creative contributions. Kane Parsons, who previously worked online under the name Kane Pixels, developed his own Backrooms video series on YouTube, which eventually helped lead to the A24 feature film.

Reddit Horror Stories = Hollywood's New Source Of Ideas

The success of Backrooms has encouraged Hollywood executives to look more closely at Reddit communities as possible sources of new intellectual property. Unlike traditional pitching systems, where creators often approach studios directly, Reddit allows ideas to develop publicly as audiences discuss, expand, and reshape them over time.

Hollywood agencies are scouring Reddit for short stories and ideas that could be turned into movies following the success of 'Backrooms'



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/tUmAXupCc8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 17, 2026

Jim Squires, Reddit's chief marketing officer, described the platform as a place where stories and fan communities can grow naturally.

'It's almost a real-time IP incubator of sorts, with moderators and communities that are cultivating these spaces where stories and fandoms can grow organically,' Squires said.

One example beyond Backrooms is I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, a Reddit horror story that is being developed into a feature film produced by and starring Sydney Sweeney. The project reflects a growing interest in online fiction communities, particularly those focused on horror and suspense.

The subreddit r/nosleep, where users share original horror stories, has become another area of interest for entertainment companies searching for ideas. Some industry figures believe these communities provide a way to see which concepts already have an engaged audience before a studio invests in adapting them.

A moderator from the r/movies subreddit said Reddit communities allow users to participate in developing ideas rather than simply consuming finished products.

'Users not only witness the concepts, but they also help contribute with new ideas. There's a lot of material to explore. It's just about finding the right talent,' the moderator said.

Reddit Horror Stories Are Changing How Films Find Audiences

Reddit, which was founded in 2005, has developed into more than a discussion forum. The platform has become a place where studios can measure audience reactions, promote projects, and identify emerging creators.

Read more 20-Year-Old YouTuber's Indie Horror Film Grossed $118 Million — And Beat 'Star Wars' on Opening Weekend 20-Year-Old YouTuber's Indie Horror Film Grossed $118 Million — And Beat 'Star Wars' on Opening Weekend

According to Reddit, entertainment-related content on the platform received 240 billion views over the past year. The company also said research conducted with Samba found entertainment marketing campaigns on Reddit contributed to an 18 per cent increase in viewership for the content involved.

Squires said authenticity is important when companies engage with communities, suggesting that studios should interact directly with fans through tools such as Ask Me Anything sessions rather than relying only on traditional advertising.

Parsons' own Reddit appearance helped demonstrate that connection. His Backrooms AMA on r/movies attracted more than 1,400 comments, bringing the project back to the same online communities that helped build interest in the idea years earlier.

The shift has also attracted attention from talent agencies, with some industry professionals reportedly identifying Reddit communities and short stories that could potentially become future film projects.