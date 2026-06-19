Major entertainment agencies in California are quietly shifting their focus towards the internet's most popular forums this month in a desperate bid to unearth the next viral sensation.

Following an unexpected indie horror triumph that shook the industry, executives are abandoning traditional scripts to source concepts directly from online users. This unorthodox digital treasure hunt could completely reshape how the silver screen operates, yet it exposes a stark reality about modern cinematic creativity.

Reddit Emerges As Hollywood's New Hunting Ground

Reddit users were already busy debating, dissecting and building upon the world of Backrooms long before the phenomenon went on to conquer global cinemas with a $118 million (£89.41 million) opening.

The new trailer for the ‘BACKROOMS’ movie has been released.



In theaters on May 29. pic.twitter.com/1uPLTCf9eh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 31, 2026

Structured around individual forums called 'subreddits', the website hosts groups dedicated to everything from mainstream subjects like films and sports to incredibly specific subcultures. The r/backrooms community grew out of this very setup, emerging after a post on the image board 4Chan originally inspired the bleak yet imaginative universe.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reddit's chief marketing officer Jim Squires explained, 'It started back in 2019, and it was where people were coming together to really take this simple concept into all these discussions and the lore-building that happened in there.'

Operating under the moniker Kane Pixels at the time, creator Kane Parsons expanded on the premise by launching a viral Backrooms series on YouTube – a digital project that ultimately secured him a full-length movie deal with A24.

From Online Ideas To Hollywood Deals

'Reddit has helped build communities on different topics, and that includes internet phenomena. The bigger the community, the bigger the opportunity to create something worthwhile,' says a moderator on the r/movies subreddit who agreed to speak to THR anonymously under his username SanderSo47.

Hollywood agencies are scouring Reddit for short stories and ideas that could be turned into movies following the success of 'Backrooms'



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/tUmAXupCc8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 17, 2026

'Users not only witness the concepts, but they also help contribute with new ideas. There's a lot of material to explore. It's just about finding the right talent. Going back to r/movies, we had a lot of updates for the project in the past three years, and it all led to high engagement from our users: every trailer, every poster, every interview, it all built awareness and more curiosity. It's no surprise that this, along with Obsession, has been one of the best titles we've had in the subreddit for discussion.'

Talent Scouts Turn To Reddit Communities

With film executives seemingly ready to embrace internet-born creators such as Parsons and Obsession filmmaker Curry Barker, talent scouts are treating Reddit as a prime hunting ground for future blockbusters alongside standard platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

In fact, an industry veteran revealed that their junior staff have already flagged 'a bunch' of specific forums and online fiction pieces deemed ripe for adaptation.

Read more Reddit Explodes Over Alleged Chinese UFO Crash Retrievals and Hair-Covered Alien Survivors Reddit Explodes Over Alleged Chinese UFO Crash Retrievals and Hair-Covered Alien Survivors

Launched in 2005 and backed by the Newhouse family as its primary independent shareholder, the website has evolved into an essential barometer for measuring audience passion. Increasingly, production companies and filmmakers are using it to unearth fresh creative property and raw talent.

Commenting on this shift, Squires observed, 'It's almost a real-time IP incubator of sorts, with moderators and communities that are cultivating these spaces where stories and fandoms can grow organically.'

Viral Horror Fuels Adaptation Boom

This trend covers not only Backrooms, where a collaborative digital crowd forged an entire universe, but also creative writing forums like the immensely popular r/nosleep, where users share homegrown horror fiction. In fact, one such internet tale is currently being adapted into a cinematic feature produced by and starring Sydney Sweeney, titled I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl.

'I think of Reddit as the most powerful focus group that's ever existed. So that's both for discovering ideas you may not have thought of but also for testing ideas and interacting with the communities to understand how things are being received and what's happening,' says Squires.

'Ultimately, if [a studio or producer has] an idea and they want to develop it, like the Sydney Sweeney idea, that's for them to ultimately reach out to the moderators and the right people on the platform to do that, and they do those deals directly, but we will help facilitate when needed.'

Studios Tap Reddit Engagement Surge

Pop culture and media are steadily consuming a larger share of user engagement on the site. Internal data shows that entertainment-related posts pulled in 240 billion views over the last 12 months, while a collaborative study with Samba revealed that official studio marketing drives triggered an 18 per cent boost in audience figures for those projects.

According to Squires, the genuineness of these campaigns is critical. 'We really foster and encourage brands or movie studios or directors to use the directors — organically as well as the paid marketing tools — to drive scale and to get in front of those audiences,' he says.

'I always advise brands, do exclusive AMAs [ask me anything Q&As] that people might be interested in — that always fosters and brings true fans out.'

This exact dynamic played out when Parsons hosted an interactive Q&A session about Backrooms on the r/movies forum. The thread ultimately drew over 1,400 comments, capping off a perfect full-circle moment for a director whose career began entirely online.

'The future is always uncertain, but the one hope is that it can look at this place not as a place for discussion for movies but as a place where there can be future talent, where their efforts pay off, which can lead to big opportunities,' SanderSo47 says.

'They see what's popular, and they want some of that. What Parsons built with his short films led to a lot of communities taking notice. He displayed a level of originality and creativity, and that was welcome in all these circles.'