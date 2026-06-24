Hollywood has spent years chasing the same formula.

Studios pour billions into sequels, reboots, superhero franchises, and adaptations of bestselling books because they're considered the safest bets in entertainment. Yet Netflix's biggest movie right now isn't based on any franchise, novel, comic book, or cinematic universe.

Instead, it's Voicemails for Isabelle, an original romantic drama that has quietly climbed to the top of the Netflix Top 10 and is now raising uncomfortable questions about what audiences actually want.

Its success may be exposing a growing Hollywood problem, the industry's obsession with familiar intellectual property at a time when viewers seem increasingly hungry for something new.

NETFLIX HAS SOME SULTRY VOICEMAILS. 💌



New romcom starring #ZoeyDeutch and @notnickrob scores on Netflix, especially in Europe and the Americas.



🥇 No. 1 Worldwide

🏆 Top position in 75 countries



See full charts: https://t.co/tOoFrVFWdl pic.twitter.com/jmaDxIPtd1 — FlixPatrol (@flixpatrol) June 23, 2026

An Original Story Defies Hollywood Logic

What makes Voicemails for Isabelle stand out isn't just its chart performance.

The film, written and directed by Leah McKendrick, arrives without the built-in advantages that usually fuel streaming hits. There is no bestselling source material behind it, no established fan base, and no franchise recognition carrying it to the top.

That makes its rise to become Netflix's #1 movie all the more surprising.

The story follows Jill, played by Zoey Deutch, who copes with the loss of her sister by leaving voicemails on her sister's old phone number. When the number is reassigned, those messages unexpectedly reach Austin (played by Nick Robinson), creating a connection that slowly develops into something deeper.

It's a simple premise, but one rooted in universal emotions, grief, loneliness, healing, and hope.

Inside the True Story That Inspired Netflix's 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Exclusive) https://t.co/56BkoFA35i — People (@people) June 20, 2026

Audiences Are Responding In A Big Way

The strongest evidence of the film's appeal may be its reception.

The current Voicemails for Isabelle Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 86 percent from critics and an even stronger 91 percent from audiences. That audience score puts it in rare company among Netflix romantic comedies.

For comparison, Set It Up, another fan-favorite Netflix romance starring Zoey Deutch, holds a 92 percent audience score. To All the Boys I've Loved Before, one of Netflix's most successful romance franchises, sits at 84 percent.

Those numbers suggest that viewers aren't simply watching Voicemails for Isabelle. They're genuinely connecting with it.

The Franchise Fatigue Question

The film's success arrives at an interesting moment for the entertainment industry.

For years, Hollywood executives have leaned heavily on recognisable brands, believing audiences prefer stories they already know. It's a strategy that has produced countless sequels, remakes, and adaptations across both theaters and streaming platforms.

Yet the performance of Voicemails for Isabelle challenges that assumption.

Without a famous book attached to it, the film has generated the kind of positive word-of-mouth that studios typically hope to achieve through franchise recognition alone. In many ways, it serves as a reminder that audiences still respond to compelling characters and emotional storytelling, regardless of whether they've heard of the property before.

"O.M.GOD!" 🤣



It's impossible not to be charmed by the Voicemails for Isabelle cast 💗 👇https://t.co/E0nKDiunDY — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) June 22, 2026

Why The Story Resonates

Part of the film's appeal may be that it offers something many modern romantic comedies don't.

Beneath the romance is a story about grief and human connection. Jill's voicemails aren't a quirky plot device; they're an expression of loss. The relationship that follows grows from vulnerability rather than manufactured drama.

The film also focuses on adult characters navigating real-life emotions. Both Deutch and Robinson are in their early thirties, giving the story a different perspective from the high-school romances that have dominated parts of the genre in recent years.

That emotional foundation appears to be striking a chord with viewers.

Why Netflix’s New Rom-Com 'Voicemails for Isabelle' Has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes Scorehttps://t.co/par2zzVI0r — Mr. Perfect (@DS24IN) June 23, 2026

Could Netflix Have Found Its Next Romance Franchise?

Ironically, the success of this original Netflix movie could create the very thing it didn't need to succeed: a franchise.

Netflix previously turned To All the Boys I've Loved Before into a trilogy and later expanded that universe with XO, Kitty. If Voicemails for Isabelle continues to attract viewers and maintain strong audience scores, discussions about future installments may not be far behind.

For now, however, its biggest achievement is proving that original stories can still break through.

In an era dominated by familiar brands and recycled ideas, Voicemails for Isabelle has done something increasingly rare. It became Netflix's biggest movie by giving audiences a story they hadn't seen before.

That may be the most surprising plot twist of all.