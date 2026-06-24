Nearly half of Britain's self-employed workers are now aged 50 or over, the highest share in at least a decade. Victoria Ward, 51, is one of them. She built a children's party brand in Selby that now takes bookings of up to £440 ($581), and as she prepares to launch a second venture, she says people keep telling her the same thing: that she is too old to start again.

Ward runs Dolled Up Pamper Party, a boutique on Abbey Yard in the North Yorkshire market town, alongside her fiancé Paul. The business turns a child's birthday into something closer to a small festival, with face masks, meditation, airbrush glitter tattoos, karaoke, and a chocolate fountain wrapped around a quieter idea about confidence. She told the press that, as she prepares the new venture, people have repeatedly written her off as past it.

Her position sits inside a wider shift. Analysis of Office for National Statistics figures by Rest Less, a digital community for the over-50s, found that 49 per cent of the UK's self-employed workforce was aged 50 or older in 2023, a share that has risen year on year for a decade.

Around one in five working over-50s now works for themselves, roughly double the rate among younger workers. Rising living costs, a state pension age heading towards 67, and a shortage of flexible roles for older workers have all fed the trend.

What sets Ward apart from the wider statistic is what she chose to sell. Before the parties, she spent years in psychology, mental health, and teaching, and is still working towards a PhD. On the business's website she writes that she kept noticing children who arrived somewhere new and sized up the room, unsure whether they would be alright. 'That look. I recognised it, because I'd worn it myself,' she says.

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The venue reads less like a soft-play hall than a styled set. Parents wait in a lounge fitted with a CCTV wall showing every room, while children move through a Mask Bar for natural facials, then a dimly lit meditation space, before reaching an upstairs party floor with a stage, dress-up rails, and a karaoke mic. The skincare used on the children is developed with a botanist, and the venue runs by appointment only. A review by the parenting network Mumbler described walking in as like stepping into 'a little fairy garden.'

Pricing scales with that production. The brand lists tiered packages on its own website, climbing from a handful of treatments to platinum bookings for larger groups, with add-ons such as nail art, manicures, and unlimited glitter tattoos. Top-tier bookings reach around £440 ($581), the figure cited by the BBC, well above the cost of a conventional church-hall party.

A mobile Festival Van and a Party in a Box delivery service stretch the brand beyond the Selby unit, and the name is now a registered trademark.

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Starting late is not uniformly comfortable. Rest Less has noted that some over-50s move into self-employment less by choice than because age discrimination has pushed them out of conventional roles, and that 45 per cent of self-employed people aged 35 to 54 hold no private pension wealth. Ward frames her age as an asset rather than a liability. She says the 'pitfalls' of her 20s and 30s, among them 'getting into debt and growing too fast', taught her lessons she now applies, and that building a business was harder before social media gave small firms a cheap way to reach customers.

The brand's mission is that what people tell themselves shapes who they become. The glitter and face masks draw in, but the confidence work through The Mask Bar and The Animal Archetype Project is what she really sells. Paul, initially brought in as help, now leads meditation sessions and airbrush tattoos.

Whether her second act proves as durable as the first is the harder test for any founder her age. Ward is unmoved by the doubters. 'I'm grateful for getting older. And my success has proven them wrong. That's the best revenge,' she says.