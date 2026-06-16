Katie Price is facing fresh backlash after her name was linked again to disputed money-making ventures and to the conduct of her husband, Lee Andrews, with former fans and critics now asking why so many of the same warnings keep circling back to her.

The latest row centres on claims that women were left thousands of pounds out of pocket after she promoted a foreign exchange trader, alongside renewed anger over her association with figures accused of fraud.

The news came after weeks in which Price's personal and financial troubles had already been under heavy scrutiny.

What's In This Bankruptcy Row?

Reuters and the BBC previously reported her second bankruptcy in 2024 over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05, while earlier court proceedings in 2019 found her bankrupt after she failed to keep to a repayment arrangement with creditors.

Against that backdrop, the reaction to her latest entanglements has been less surprise than weary recognition.

Kerry Meissner said she lost nearly £3,000 and has never seen reimbursement. 'I think it's absolutely disgusting that Katie Price and her boyfriend at the time Carl Woods promoted this scam,' she said.

Katie Price fans left out of pocket after star promoted alleged con artisthttps://t.co/zbWujkLdNs pic.twitter.com/8pPaXMOlQI — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 16, 2026

Emotional Stress Over Mishandled Money

'I lost over £2,700 and didn't get a penny back from Josh or Katie.' Caroline Eastell, 55, who said she lost £1,000, described the emotional sting in blunt terms, saying she felt 'so stupid' after believing that a celebrity endorsement meant the opportunity was legitimate.

Price later apologised, saying Chandler had 'conned not only me but my family, friends, loyal fans and supporters.' But the women involved say that apology has not translated into money.

Caroline Eastell said they had 'never saw any money from her, despite getting in touch,' which is exactly the kind of unfinished mess that keeps this story alive.

Price had earned around £3,000 per post from the promotion, a detail that will sit uncomfortably with anyone who remembers how quickly the sales pitch spread across her social media.

Once the posts went up, they were not just marketing fluff. They became part of people's financial decisions, and that is where things get messy, and rather s***.

A source quoted by the Mirror alleged that she kept working with a fraudster even after being alerted to their criminal past, and that she continued taking fees for social media posts despite promises to sever ties.

He has faced allegations of wrongdoing in Dubai and was reported to have been held in Al-Awir prison, though the precise details of his case have varied across reports. Some of Price's critics argue that the real issue is not only what Andrews is alleged to have done, but why she keeps ending up beside people accused of sharp practice, dodgy promises and worse.

Price, for her part, has pushed back at the women warning her about Andrews. She said last week that some were 'bitter exes' and added, 'They've done enough warning now, just leave it. I'm a big girl.'

Read more 'He Claimed It Was Espionage': Katie Price Reunites with Lee Andrews After Dubai Prison Lie Exposed Amid Fraud and Divorce Drama 'He Claimed It Was Espionage': Katie Price Reunites with Lee Andrews After Dubai Prison Lie Exposed Amid Fraud and Divorce Drama

Money Troubles Keep Returning And The JYY London Backlash

For many critics, Price's own finances make the backlash harder to ignore. The BBC reported that she was chased by creditors for £3.2million after the collapse of Jordan Trading Ltd, before her first bankruptcy in 2019.

Her second bankruptcy, in March 2024, was over that unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05.

That history feeds into every new accusation about endorsements and partnerships. If a public figure has a long record of financial chaos, people are far less inclined to give them the benefit of the doubt when fans say they have been left out of pocket.

The criticism has also spilled into Price's current commercial activity. She has been promoting JYY London, including dresses and £10 'lucky dip' bags, but Trustpilot reviews for the brand are heavily negative.

One listing showed almost 70% of roughly 400 reviews at one star, with complaints about missing deliveries and poor quality.

That is where the story lands now. A celebrity once sold as unfiltered and fearless is instead surrounded by the sort of complaints that are hard to shake off. The women who say they lost money still want answers, the critics want accountability, and Price, as ever, is left trying to talk her way through the wreckage.