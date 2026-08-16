Katie Price, 48, was spotted openly flirting with newly single television presenter Jake Quickenden at The Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester on Saturday night. The former glamour model appeared on stage without her wedding ring, laughing and putting the 37-year-old on the spot about whether they could be a romantic match.

In case you missed it, these scenes arrive amidst swirling rumours that the television personality has separated from her husband Lee Andrews. Speculation reached a fever pitch after reports emerged that she was consulting divorce lawyers, following her husband's second arrest in Dubai.

Currently, Lee is believed to have been released from prison in the United Arab Emirates, but his exact whereabouts remain completely unverified. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Meanwhile, Katie has notably avoided posting about her spouse on social media for several weeks. This deafening digital silence only adds fuel to the fire, leaving fans and followers guessing about the true state of their marriage.

A Very Public Proposition

The glamorous event in Manchester took an unexpected turn when Katie decided to share a private conversation she recently had with This Morning presenter Ben Shephard. Standing directly beside Jake on the main stage, she cheerfully interrogated him about his friendship with the popular daytime host.

'So I was on This Morning the other day with Ben Shephard, are you not good friends with him?' she asked the former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant. Jake innocently confirmed that he liked Ben, questioning what exactly the presenter had done.

It was at this moment that Katie dropped a rather wild conversational bombshell in front of the entire audience. She revealed that Ben had confidently suggested Jake as the perfect romantic match for her out of all the men she had ever dated.

'He told me that out of all the men I have been with, he knew exactly who I would suit,' Katie enthusiastically declared to the crowd. She then pointed directly at her co-presenter and announced that Ben had actually chosen him as her ideal partner.

Never one to shy away from direct confrontation, Katie immediately pressed the issue further. 'Are you blowing me out?' she demanded, asking if his silence meant a yes or a no while openly admitting she was putting him on the spot.

Jake nervously replied that she absolutely was putting him in an awkward position. Relentless in her pursuit of an answer, Katie pushed again to find out if she was his type or not.

'You're a beautiful lady, Kate, get on with the awards!' he responded before sarcastically thanking Ben Shephard for the setup. His quick thinking managed to steer the ceremony back on track, though the awkwardness lingered heavily in the room.

Two Newly Single Stars Collide

Jake himself is currently navigating the complexities of a major relationship breakdown. The reality television favourite separated from his wife Sophie in May, after the pair reportedly grew apart following their 2022 wedding.

The couple share two children together and have seemingly managed to keep their split out of the more vicious tabloid headlines. A source said at the time that Jake and Sophie ended their marriage but remained incredibly amicable.

This starkly contrasts with the chaotic energy surrounding Katie and her own marital struggles. Her missing wedding ring in Manchester felt like a deliberate statement rather than a simple wardrobe oversight.

The entertainment world is no stranger to public flirtations, but this encounter felt unusually direct even for seasoned reality veterans. Watching two famous figures navigate such deeply personal stuff on a professional stage is always a jarring experience.

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It remains entirely unclear if Ben Shephard was genuinely trying to play matchmaker or simply making a passing observation during his interview. Whatever his true intentions were, his offhand comment certainly provided Katie with the perfect ammunition for her weekend appearance.

The coming weeks will undoubtedly reveal more about the actual status of Katie and Lee's fractured relationship. For now, the image of her giggling on stage while grilling a flustered co-presenter serves as the latest chapter in her endlessly unpredictable public life.