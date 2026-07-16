Katie Price's stepdad has publicly blamed himself for her extensive string of failed marriages, revealing his absolute fury over her recent whirlwind wedding to Lee Andrews. Speaking in the newly released episode of the Sky documentary Nothing to Hide, Paul did not hold back, branding the 48-year-old former glamour model 'off her head' for marrying a man she had only known for a matter of weeks.

To recall, the reality star tied the knot with 43-year-old Andrews in Dubai this past January. The sudden ceremony took place shortly after she ended her previous relationship with JJ Slater, leaving her family utterly stunned by the rapid turnaround.

Katie Price's Stepdad Questions Her Failed Marriages

Paul married Katie's mother, Amy, back in 1988 when Katie was just 10 years old. Having been a central paternal figure for decades, he now finds himself searching for answers regarding her chaotic romantic history. In a remarkably candid moment, Paul confessed his fears that her upbringing might be the root cause of her endless search for a partner.

'She can never be on her own,' Paul admitted to producers. 'She's always got to have a man, and this is when I say to myself, have I done something wrong? Is it the way she's been brought up?'

Read more 'Completes Me in Every F*** Up Way': Inside Katie Price and Lee Andrews' Highly Toxic, Turbulent Marriage 'Completes Me in Every F*** Up Way': Inside Katie Price and Lee Andrews' Highly Toxic, Turbulent Marriage

Dubai Wedding Sparks Fury From Katie's Stepdad

The immediate source of Paul's frustration is Andrews himself. The new husband is currently dealing with serious legal troubles, having reportedly been sent back to the infamous Al Awir jail in Dubai. He was previously released last month after a 30-day stint, strictly on the condition that he settled his outstanding financial debts.

Paul recalled the mad moment he discovered his stepdaughter's latest romantic gamble. He asked his wife why Katie was travelling to the Middle East, only to be told she was going to 'see a bloke.'

'Then we find out you're getting married,' Paul explained in the programme. 'You're off your head.'

Lee Andrews Slammed Over Fake Millionaire Lifestyle

He was equally scathing about his new son-in-law, tearing into Andrews for allegedly projecting a fake lifestyle to the press. Paul mocked the 43-year-old, noting that the bloke is in the papers pretending he is a millionaire.

When pushed by a producer off-camera on whether he was cross about the sudden union, Paul offered a blunt confirmation. 'Oh, one hundred percent.'

Katie Price Documentary Reveals Past Relationship Secrets

The Sky series features a wide cast of figures from Katie's past and present, including Michelle Heaton, Kerry Katona, and her former flame Gareth Gates. The inclusion of Gates, in particular, seems to have caught the star off guard. Did anyone really expect the pop singer to pop up and spill the beans about their past stuff today? Probably not.

Even Katie seemed taken aback by his unexpected contribution, admitting that if she were his current girlfriend watching the broadcast, she would not be entirely pleased with what he had to say.

As the second episode finally hits screens, the stark reality of Katie's latest marriage is playing out in real time. Her husband sits in a foreign prison cell over alleged fraud charges, while her family publicly questions her judgement on national television.