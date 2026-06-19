Katie Price plastic surgery talk resurfaced again on Wednesday as the former glamour model confirmed she is flying to Brussels for another lip correction and will stay awake during the procedure, just days after her husband Lee Andrews was released from prison in Dubai. The 48-year-old discussed the plan on her podcast, keeping her latest tweakment firmly in the public eye at a moment when her marriage and her appearance are both drawing attention.

Price has rarely been shy about discussing cosmetic work, and this latest update came during a conversation with her sister Sophie on The Katie Price Show. According to the Mirror, she said she had returned from Dubai after finally reuniting with Andrews and was already lined up for the appointment. It is very much in keeping with the strange, relentless rhythm of her public life, where the personal and the performative are never far apart.

Plastic Surgery Plans In Brussels

Price told listeners she was due to have her lips corrected the next day and made clear that she did not want anaesthetic. A short clip shared on Facebook showed her pointing towards her mouth and explaining that the problem was bothering her enough to seek treatment immediately. In the video, she said, 'My lips look so thin, I hate it,' before adding that she wanted the work sorted quickly because she felt the shape was making her teeth appear larger.

There is something almost brutally matter of fact about the way Price talks about these procedures. She does not drift around the subject or pretend the interest is not there. She names the issue, gestures at it, and moves on. That openness has always been part of her brand, for better or worse, and it is one reason she remains such a persistent tabloid fixture. Even now, with plenty else going on, the focus snaps back to her face.

She has not yet revealed the result of the procedure, nor has she said how she felt about undergoing it while awake. The only thing she has made plain is that she wanted the work done, and wanted it done now. Brussels is the chosen destination, but the reasoning is simple enough. In her words, it needs doing.

The Lee Andrews' Fallout

The timing matters here. Price had only just returned from Dubai after seeing Andrews, whom she had previously said she needed answers from if their marriage was to continue. Instead, the pair embraced on reunion, a softer moment after weeks of confusion and noise around his disappearance. Price had even suggested at one stage that her fourth husband may have been 'kidnapped,' after he failed to join her in the UK and then resurfaced in Al Awir prison.

Andrews, for his part, initially claimed he had been imprisoned over alleged espionage. Reports later tied the case to unpaid debts, which the source says run into thousands of pounds. That is not a small administrative snag. It is a messy, awkward pile of trouble, and it hangs over the couple's story whether they like it or not.

The figures reported are sizeable. One debt is said to involve 2.6 million dirhams, or about £54,000, owed to a car rental company, Rotanna Star, dating back to 2022. A second case is reported to involve 74,817.50 dirhams, roughly £15,000, said to be owed to a law firm in the United Arab Emirates. Andrews is also reported to have a 14-day deadline to settle the costs. That deadline gives the whole saga a slightly grim edge. It is not just celebrity noise. There are court dates, balances, and unpaid bills sitting underneath the drama.

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Representatives for the self-professed millionaire asked the judge to release him so he could access his bank accounts and clear what remained. In a statement quoted in the source, his representatives said, 'He requested a period of 14 days in order to settle the outstanding amount.' That line tells its own story. It is cautious, defensive, and very far from the glamorous image that often surrounds the couple when they are being photographed, discussed, or dissected online.

For now, Price seems intent on keeping moving. She has a lip correction in Brussels, a public audience waiting to weigh in, and a marriage that continues to sit under a harsh light. She is speaking openly, as ever, about the body work, while the broader mess around Andrews keeps unfolding in the background, still unresolved and still rather wild in the way celebrity stories so often are.