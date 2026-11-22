KATSEYE gave Los Angeles concertgoers an unexpected treat when Camila Cabello appeared on stage to join Daniela Avanzini for the viral 'Gabriela' dance, sparking excitement among fans online.

The surprise appearance brought together two generations of girl-group talent, with the former Fifth Harmony member stepping into the choreography of KATSEYE's hit track during the group's Los Angeles tour stop. Fans shared their excitement on X, celebrating the unexpected collaboration and the connection between the Latina performers.

The moment quickly became a talking point among fans, with many calling the appearance iconic and expressing their delight at seeing Cabello join KATSEYE on stage. Others joked about the reunion of two Cuban artists, while some reminisced about Cabello's earlier girl-group days, making the performance a nostalgic moment for longtime fans.

Katseye’s Daniela brings out Camila Cabello to do the Gabriela dance in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/109Fz6UMmy — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2026

Camila Cabello Joins Daniela for 'Gabriela'

According to a report from Variety, Cabello made her surprise appearance approximately six songs into KATSEYE's Saturday night performance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The group had already performed tracks including 'Hootie Frutti' and 'Touch' before Daniela introduced the guest, who joined her for the choreography accompanying 'Gabriela'.

Daniela welcomed Cabello to the stage, complimenting her appearance before asking whether she knew the dance. Cabello admitted she had learned some of the moves but was not entirely familiar with the routine.

Making the moment even more memorable, Cabello joked about the pair's shared Latina identity, saying they could get some of the steps wrong but still bring the right energy to the performance.

The two then danced together, completing the routine's signature hand movements before Cabello exited the stage. The rest of KATSEYE subsequently returned to perform the song in full.

The collaboration was particularly exciting for fans who have followed Cabello since her days in Fifth Harmony, with the singer now joining a newer generation of performers making their mark in pop music.

Fans Celebrate the Surprise Girl-Group Connection

The unexpected pairing quickly drew reactions from fans, with many praising the chemistry between Cabello and Daniela. Several users described the moment as a long-awaited reunion of Cuban talent, while others expressed excitement at seeing Cabello dancing alongside the rising girl group.

Some reactions focused on the nostalgic connection, with fans recalling Cabello's Fifth Harmony era and celebrating her appearance at a KATSEYE concert. Others simply called the moment a standout surprise, with one fan describing it as the most exciting thing they had seen in years.

The online response also highlighted the cultural connection between the two performers, with fans celebrating their shared Cuban heritage and calling the appearance a memorable moment for Latina representation in pop music.

KATSEYE Continues Its 'Wildworld' Tour

The appearance comes during KATSEYE's ongoing 'Wildworld' tour, which has brought the group to major venues as it continues to build its international following.

According to Variety, the group performed a selection of songs from its growing discography during the Los Angeles show, including 'Pinky Up', 'Gnarly' and 'Mean Girls'.

The group has also had a challenging year, with several members taking temporary breaks to prioritise their mental health. Despite the changes, KATSEYE has continued performing and connecting with fans throughout its tour.

The group is scheduled to return to Crypto.com Arena for another performance before heading to Phoenix and concluding its tour in Fort Worth, Texas, on 1 December.

Cabello's appearance added another memorable moment to the tour, giving fans an unexpected crossover between the former Fifth Harmony star and one of pop music's emerging girl groups. The surprise dance has since become a talking point online, with fans celebrating the collaboration and hoping to see more moments like it in the future.