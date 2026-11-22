Britney Spears apologised to unnamed family members in a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday, 21 November 2026, calling her stubbornness 'childish and embarrassing' days before Thanksgiving in the United States.

Her remarks followed years of public disagreements linked to the conservatorship that controlled aspects of her personal and financial life until November 2021. The singer did not identify the relatives she was addressing or say whether their differences had been resolved.

The apology marked a change in tone from 1 November, when Spears publicly criticised her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and declared that she would 'find a new family'.

Britney Spears Says She Misses Her Family

Spears, 44, opened the Instagram caption by expressing affection for her relatives. She said revisiting painful events had felt necessary because she needed to protect her heart.

'My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing,' she wrote. She also suggested that some of the concerns she had previously raised might still have a psychological basis, despite regretting how she had brought them into public view.

The singer admitted she had never discussed those memories with the relatives involved face to face. 'I just miss them like crazy!!!' she wrote, before apologising again.

The deleted post was accompanied by an AI-generated picture of two cats having tea in London, according to People. The unusual image stood beside a message that did not name anyone or explain which incidents Spears regretted revisiting.

Crucially, Spears apologised for bringing up painful memories. She did not explicitly withdraw previous allegations, describe any private conversation that had resolved the disputes or confirm a reconciliation.

Her 1 November statement specifically named Jamie Lynn. In that post, Spears alleged she had been prevented from holding her niece during visits to Louisiana. Jamie Lynn has previously said she loves and supports her sister. Saturday's apology did not revisit that dispute.

Britney Spears' Thanksgiving Invitation Follows Conservatorship Disputes

Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, served as conservator of her estate for much of the arrangement, while responsibility for her personal affairs was also subject to court oversight.

In June 2021, Spears told a Los Angeles court she considered the conservatorship abusive. Jamie was suspended from his role overseeing her estate that September.

Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship on 12 November 2021, ending more than 13 years of legal restrictions. The ruling ended the arrangement but did not determine whether each allegation against individual family members was true.

Spears and her father reached a confidential settlement in April 2024 over outstanding conservatorship-related legal disputes. That resolution did not amount to an announced personal reconciliation.

On 18 November, TMZ reported that relatives had invited Spears to a Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana. Its unnamed sources said the family hoped she would attend after several years away from the celebration.

Those sources also claimed she and Jamie Lynn were on better terms. They said the meal might take place at her mother Lynne's home or another relative's residence, although no venue had been settled.

Online reaction reflected the uncertainty. In a Reddit discussion, some commenters welcomed the possibility of renewed contact, while others doubted that the apology would end longstanding disagreements.

Spears has not publicly confirmed whether she will attend the family gathering on Thursday, 26 November. Her Instagram apology made no mention of Thanksgiving.