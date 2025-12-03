Jada Pinkett Smith is facing a new wave of scrutiny after a longtime associate of Will Smith filed a $3 million lawsuit accusing her of issuing a violent threat during a heated confrontation.

The accuser, Bilaal Salaam, claims Pinkett Smith warned he would 'end up missing or catch a bullet' if he continued sharing private information about her. The alleged incident, which Salaam says occurred in 2021 during Will's 53rd birthday celebration, adds another contentious chapter to the already tumultuous public narrative surrounding the Smith family.

With claims of intimidation, bribes and a looming tell-all memoir, the situation has escalated sharply.

The Threat Occurred at Smith's Bday Party

According to the lawsuit, the confrontation unfolded on 25 September 2021, at the Regency Calabasas Commons, where Will Smith was celebrating his 53rd birthday. Salaam alleges Pinkett Smith approached him with a group of roughly seven entourage members, accusing him of 'telling her personal business.'

The encounter reportedly turned explosive when she allegedly warned that he would 'end up missing or catch a bullet' if he didn't stop discussing her private life.

Salaam also claims Pinkett Smith demanded he sign a nondisclosure agreement 'or else,' a moment he describes as both intimidating and deeply unsettling. The complaint further states that members of her team followed him to his car, continuing to deliver verbal threats even after the confrontation ended.

While dramatic and shocking, these allegations remain unproven, and neither Pinkett Smith nor Will Smith has publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Who Is Bilaal Salaam, Will Smith's 'Best Friend'?

Bilaal Salaam, also known as Brother Bilaal, is no stranger to the Smith family orbit. He has publicly described himself as Will Smith's 'best friend for nearly 40 years,' positioning himself as a behind-the-scenes presence throughout Smith's rise from Philadelphia to global stardom.

Salaam has long claimed involvement in various personal and professional chapters of Smith's life.

Man who claimed he witnessed Will Smith and Duane Martin having sex, dares the Smiths to sue him like Jada threatened, or he’s dropping evidence (@unwinewithtasha) https://t.co/ZviO8IEVZ2 pic.twitter.com/KIO9qxgO2o — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 16, 2023

His public profile surged in 2023 after appearing on Unwine With Tasha K, where he alleged he once walked in on Will Smith and actor Duane Martin in a sexual act. The claim went viral, and Pinkett Smith swiftly dismissed it as 'nonsense.'

Although she stated that she and Will planned to pursue legal action, Salaam notes in his filing that no lawsuit ever followed. He now says he is preparing a 'whistleblower memoir,' which he claims has triggered ongoing threats and attempts to silence him.

Oscars Fallout and a New Round of Tension

The lawsuit alleges the rift deepened in March 2022, just days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Salaam claims a mutual friend approached him, asking him to help with 'crisis management' for the Smiths, but he refused, believing the tasks requested of him were 'illegal, unethical, or morally compromising.' After declining, he alleges he became the target of further intimidation and attempts to pressure him into compliance.

The filing states that Jada or individuals linked to her made repeated efforts to 'bribe, intimidate and suppress' Salaam as he moved forward with his memoir. He claims he suffered severe emotional distress, reputational damage, physical health issues and significant financial loss as a result.

Furthermore, it's too soon to say if there is any truth to these allegations, as an official response from Will and Jada Smith is awaited. Meanwhile, the lawsuit has once again brought the Smith family into the spotlight and this time with some serious claims.