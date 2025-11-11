Keith Urban's inner circle is reportedly concerned about the country star's emotional state following his September 2025 divorce from actress Nicole Kidman.

Sources told The Nightly that the 58-yea The Nightly, r-old singer has been 'acting like a lost soul' and making 'a string of confusing choices' in the months leading up to and after the split.

Friends close to Urban believe a midlife crisis may have contributed to the breakdown of his 19-year marriage. One insider described the divorce as the culmination of erratic behaviour that began after the release of his latest album High.

Sudden Split Shocks Fans and Industry

Nicole Kidman, 58, officially filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. The announcement stunned fans and industry observers alike, given the couple's long-standing reputation as one of Hollywood's most stable marriages.

Kidman made her first public appearance since the split at a charity auction in Texas, where she spoke about finding community in times of change, which was widely interpreted as a veiled reference to her personal upheaval.

Reports have since emerged suggesting that Urban's behaviour, including firing long-time band members and distancing himself from close collaborators, may have contributed to the couple's decision to part ways.

Urban Breaks Silence on Tour

During the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour in Nashville, Urban addressed the crowd with a pointed message, seemingly aimed at dispelling rumours surrounding his personal life. Before performing his 2002 hit 'You'll Think of Me,' he said: 'I've been covering it like this for a long time,' adding pointedly, 'Stop reading stuff into it.'

During his latest performance, Keith again tweaked the lyrics, changing the line 'But you'll think of me' to 'But I betcha think about me!' Despite the adjustment, the singer insists there was no hidden meaning behind the switch.

Fans noted that Urban appeared visibly emotional during the performance, and some speculated that he had altered lyrics previously dedicated to Kidman. The singer has yet to comment directly on the divorce, but his on-stage remarks have only fuelled speculation about his mental and emotional state.

Kidman Moves Forward, Sparks Rebound Rumours

Meanwhile, Kidman is reportedly focusing on her career and personal well-being. Sources close to the Oscar-winning actress say she is 'ready to turn this into a tit-for-tat game,' set on not letting Keith have the final word. Rumours of a rebound romance have circulated online. However, insiders insist that her renewed focus stems from Urban's 'shameless behaviour' rather than any new relationship.

Despite the separation, Kidman and Urban continue to follow each other on Instagram, sparking occasional reunion buzz among fans. However, those close to the couple suggest that reconciliation is unlikely, given the emotional toll of recent months.

Keith Urban's friends fear he may be spiralling emotionally following his divorce from Nicole Kidman, describing him as 'a lost soul' amid erratic behaviour and personal struggles. While Kidman appears to be moving forward with grace and resilience, Urban's inner circle remains concerned about his well-being and the long-term impact of the split.

With both stars navigating life post-divorce under intense public scrutiny, the coming months may prove pivotal for their personal and professional futures.