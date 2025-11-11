Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday in pure star-studded chaos, and she hasn't stopped talking about it since. The reality TV queen rang in her special day at a wild London bash hosted by her photographer pal Mert Alas, surrounded by A-listers and fashion icons.

Hollywood stars Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts joined the party, while Kardashian's mum Kris Jenner cheered on her daughter as guests danced late into the night. The lavish celebration featured burlesque performers, Seventy One gin cocktails, and a second daring outfit change from Kardashian, who showed off her trademark figure in barely-there looks.

At one point, the 45-year-old was spotted smooching with a topless partygoer, leaving guests gasping. A source told GLOBE Magazine, 'Kim is still buzzing about her party! She felt so supported by all the amazing people that came out to celebrate her'.

Insiders say it wasn't just the over-the-top glamour or celebrity crowd that made the night unforgettable; it was her reunion with one very familiar face, British supermodel Kate Moss.

Kim and Kate: From Great Business Relationship to Becoming Besties

According to insiders, Kardashian's biggest 'pinch-me' moment came when she found herself partying shoulder to shoulder with Moss, 51. The pair were reportedly 'joined at the hip all night'.

'The biggest pinch-me moment for her was partying with Kate. Kim's always been such a huge fan. They were joined at the hip all night', the insider revealed. 'They were laughing, dancing and making all sorts of plans. Kim's known Kate for years, she even hired her as the face of her Skims campaign at one point, but their relationship has always been more about business. Not anymore, though! They completely bonded at her birthday party.'

Witnesses said the two couldn't stop laughing as the music blared, sharing inside jokes and selfies while everyone watched. Kardashian, who once admired Moss from afar, finally got her dream night out with the British fashion icon, and it looks like the two will become inseparable in the days to come.

Kate Moss Woke Up the Party Animal Inside Kim Kardashian

The night didn't just give Kardashian another reason to trend online; it reportedly reignited her wild side. Sources close to her claim that after years of balancing a demanding business empire, four kids, and the lingering drama with ex-husband Kanye West, the mum of four finally let loose again.

'Now, thanks to Kim's high-octane night with Kate, the mother of four has got a new lease on life', said an insider. 'Kim's been telling friends that the night reminded her how much she's missed real fun.'

The source added that since the bash, Kardashian and Moss have been in constant contact and are already planning more nights out together. 'It lit a spark in her to spend more time in London, maybe even get a place there and dive deeper into the European fashion world with Kate as her guide', the insider said. 'She's absolutely giddy about the idea!'

Moss, often dubbed the ultimate party legend, has spent decades living life on her own terms. Known for her rebellious streak and high-profile romances, from her four-year fling with Johnny Depp in the '90s to her turbulent relationship with rocker Pete Doherty, the supermodel has long been the definition of cool and admired by Kardashian.

Now, with her social calendar filling up and a rumoured London flat hunt underway, Kim Kardashian appears ready for a new chapter, one filled with late-night laughs, fashion deals, and her newfound bestie, Kate Moss.