Keith Urban will headline a holiday concert in New York City on 8 December 2026, marking his first festive season since divorcing Nicole Kidman.

SiriusXM announced the Hammerstein Ballroom performance on Monday, 16 November, promising country hits and Christmas favourites.

The announcement follows a year of new music and performances for the 59-year-old singer. Urban and Kidman's separation became public in September 2025, with their divorce finalised on 6 January 2026 after 19 years of marriage.

Neither Urban nor the concert organisers have suggested that the upcoming performance is connected to his divorce.

Keith Urban's Holiday Concert To Feature Country Hits and Christmas Favourites

The event, titled SiriusXM and Pandora Present Keith Urban, will take place at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom on Tuesday, 8 December.

According to SiriusXM's official announcement, Urban is expected to perform some of his best-known songs alongside festive selections.

The planned programme includes 'Blue Ain't Your Color', 'Somebody Like You' and 'The Fighter', although organisers have not released a complete setlist.

Specific Christmas songs have yet to be announced. The event is being promoted as a standalone holiday performance rather than a new festive album or concert tour.

Fans can enter a SiriusXM competition for a chance to win two tickets. Those living outside the New York City area can also enter a separate promotion for a chance to win a VIP trip to the show.

For listeners unable to attend, the entire performance is scheduled for broadcast on SiriusXM's The Highway, channel 56, on Friday, 18 December, at 8pm Eastern Time.

The recording will also be available through the SiriusXM app, giving fans another opportunity to hear the concert.

Urban has shared promotional material encouraging fans to attend the festive event. The publicity focuses on his music and the seasonal celebration without referencing his personal life.

Keith Urban's Latest Music Follows Nicole Kidman Divorce

The concert comes almost a year after Urban and Kidman legally ended their marriage. The former couple married in Sydney in June 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Their divorce was granted by a Tennessee judge in January, several months after their separation became public.

Urban has continued to record and perform while keeping much of his personal life out of interviews.

On 12 June, he released Flow State, an 11-track album exploring the relaxed sounds of yacht rock. The project contains 10 covers and one original song, 'We Go Back', featuring Michael McDonald.

Produced by Urban and guitarist Dann Huff, the album also features collaborations with Little Big Town and John Mayer.

In a June interview with the Associated Press, Urban described the record as an unexpected project that emerged during a difficult period.

He said its musical direction contrasted sharply with what was happening in his life at the time. However, he did not explicitly attribute the album's challenges to his divorce.

Urban acknowledged that the recording process was demanding despite the music's effortless sound. He also stressed that he remained 'very, very protective of my family'.

During a separate conversation with guitarist Dann Huff, Urban discussed wanting to 'simplify' his life and maintain a calmer outlook. He did not directly connect those remarks to the end of his marriage.