

Chris Brown has been branded 'unlikable' by social media users following reports of a backstage disagreement with Usher, which came days before two dates on their joint R&B Tour were cancelled. The Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium, scheduled for 16 November, and the 6 December show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium have both been marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster.

The news follows reports of a disagreement between the co-headliners during their 5 November performance at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to reports, the two artists could not agree on when to start the show as some fans were stuck in traffic due to road closures.

Chris Brown and Usher's Disagreement Was Reportedly About Delayed Fans

According to the reports, the alleged disagreement centred on competing priorities rather than their music. Usher reportedly wanted to keep the performance on schedule, while Brown was said to be concerned about fans missing part of the show.

The delay also affected the performances. The opening Atlanta show began approximately two-and-a-half hours late, with the two headliners not sharing the stage on the first night. Both singers' sets were reportedly shortened because of the venue's midnight curfew.

However, the feud narrative has been disputed. Brown appeared to dismiss speculation about the alleged confrontation in an Instagram Story, writing, 'Internet 🧢. Don't fall for it.'

The second Atlanta show appeared to go more smoothly, with Usher and Brown performing together on stage. Their joint performances offered a less dramatic picture than reports of an irreparable falling-out.

Chris Brown Faces Backlash as Fans Take Sides

Nevertheless, news of the cancelled concerts gave critics fresh ammunition against Brown, with some social media users questioning his ability to get along with others.

One X user wrote, 'It's time for us to be honest about Chris Brown. This man doesn't get along with anyone!' Another branded him 'unlikable', while a third suggested Usher was 'too old to deal with his bs'.

It’s time for us to be honest about Chris Brown. This man doesn’t get along with anyone! — Ishmael (@ishcontent) November 11, 2026

Some comments also brought up Brown's past controversies. However, these posts reflect individual users' opinions and do not establish what happened between the singers backstage in Atlanta.

Not shocked. Chris brown is an unlikable person and usher is too old to deal with his bs — TYRANT (@ioutsouldu) November 11, 2026

Others argued that Brown was being blamed too quickly, with one supporter suggesting he had simply wanted to ensure fans were inside the stadium before the performance began.

There was also debate about the tour's appeal, with one user suggesting Brown was the main draw for ticket-buyers and questioning whether he would be unfairly blamed despite his contribution to the shows.

The contrasting reactions show how quickly the reported disagreement has become a wider debate about the singers' reputations, with fans divided over who was responsible for the reported tension.

The latest cancellations have also come after four earlier R&B Tour dates were scrapped in October. At the time, the promoter cited the health and well-being of the touring party and crew, although it has not been established whether the same circumstances apply to the Los Angeles and Miami shows.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that sources described the relationship between Usher and Brown as 'still icy'. The outlet also acknowledged that it was unclear whether the latest cancellations were connected to the alleged Atlanta disagreement.

Neither singer has publicly confirmed that the reported backstage dispute led to the cancelled concerts, and the reason for the latest changes to the tour schedule remains undisclosed.