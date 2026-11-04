Chris Pappas made American political history on 3 November when he became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate, and he used his victory speech to publicly acknowledge his husband, Vann Bentley.

Moments after defeating Republican former senator John E. Sununu in New Hampshire, the 46-year-old Democrat told supporters he was 'the luckiest guy' because he was married to a man he loved.

Pappas spoke at his family's restaurant in Manchester, where he appeared alongside Bentley. Introducing his husband to the crowd, he said: 'I want to thank the guy next to me, my amazing husband, Vann.'

Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, the first out gay man to be elected to the Senate, thanks his husband during his acceptance speech.



This is a good day. 🌈#Midterms2026 pic.twitter.com/uwNn03GysK — OG (@OGentertained) November 4, 2026

The audience applauded, prompting Pappas to joke: 'All right, the wrong person was on the ballot apparently.'

He went on to say: 'I'm the luckiest guy because I'm married to a man that I love.'

Pappas also referred to personal attacks and negative campaigning during the election, saying it was gratifying that 'love and truth prevailed tonight'.

Who Is Chris Pappas' Husband Vann Bentley?

Vann Bentley is the husband of Chris Pappas, the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. His relationship with Pappas and his professional links to major technology companies were raised during the campaign.

The couple began dating in spring 2019 and married in 2023. Bentley previously worked as a registered lobbyist for Amazon, leaving the company in November 2019. He later joined Uber, where he works on privacy and cybersecurity policy. He is no longer registered as a lobbyist.

Their relationship was used by Republican opponents, who attempted to link Pappas' congressional voting record to Bentley's former work for Amazon.

The issue dates back to a 2020 congressional debate with Republican Matt Mowers, who accused Pappas of voting on Amazon-related legislation while dating a corporate lobbyist. Pappas responded: 'That's not true, Matt', before describing the accusation as outrageous.

The allegation resurfaced in 2026 when the Republican-aligned Senate Leadership Fund aired advertisements accusing Pappas of lying about the relationship and supporting legislation Amazon had lobbied on.

A PolitiFact investigation rated the central allegation Mostly False. The fact-check found that the 2020 exchange was not a clear denial of the relationship, which Pappas' campaign confirmed to the New Hampshire Union Leader the following day.

PolitiFact also examined seven bills Amazon had lobbied on while Bentley worked for the company. Pappas voted with the Democratic caucus on all seven, and two of the measures went against Amazon's interests.

Bentley's subsequent work at Uber was also mentioned during the campaign. Pappas voted to advance a broader transportation bill containing a provision that would limit ride-hailing companies' liability when passengers were harmed by drivers. He voted against that specific provision and called for its removal from the final legislation.

House ethics rules do not prohibit lawmakers from dating or marrying lobbyists. They prohibit a lawmaker's spouse who works as a lobbyist from lobbying that lawmaker or their staff.

Why Chris Pappas' Marriage Makes His Senate Victory Historic

Pappas' election makes him the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate, although he is not the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the chamber. That distinction belongs to Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who became the first openly gay person elected to the Senate in 2012.

Pappas became New Hampshire's first openly gay member of the US House of Representatives in 2018. He later served as co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, which advocates protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which endorsed Pappas, described him as a pro-equality champion following his election. LGBTQ+ advocacy organisation GLAAD also congratulated him.

Pappas has previously stated on his congressional website: 'No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love.'

How Chris Pappas Defeated John Sununu

Pappas defeated Sununu for the New Hampshire seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who had represented the state for 18 years. Sununu previously served in the Senate from 2003 to 2009 before losing his re-election campaign to Shaheen. He was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The campaign focused on energy costs, tariffs, the economy and the war against Iran, with Pappas presenting the race as a choice between New Hampshire's interests and Trump's Washington. His victory kept the seat in Democratic hands as the party regained control of the Senate, according to the Associated Press.

Pappas marked the result at his family's restaurant in Manchester, where he appeared alongside his husband, Vann Bentley.