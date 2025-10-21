Kieran Hayler, the former model and television personality best known as the ex-husband of Katie Price, has been charged with several sexual offences involving a 13-year-old girl. Sussex Police said the alleged offences took place in 2016, during the period when Hayler and Price were still married. He faces three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Police confirmed that the alleged victim is not related to Hayler or Price and that the incidents are said to have occurred between June and October 2016 at an address in West Sussex. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges following a two-year investigation that began in 2022 after the alleged victim came forward.

Hayler, 38, of Northchapel, West Sussex, is expected to appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on 19 November 2025. His legal team has denied all allegations, saying he 'vigorously denies all allegations made against him' and that he is cooperating fully with the authorities. The case has drawn widespread attention because of Hayler's public profile and has renewed debate over how historic abuse allegations involving high-profile figures are handled within the justice system.

Police Statement and Offences

In its statement, Sussex Police said the charges involve three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a girl aged 13. The alleged offences took place over a four-month period in 2016. Officers emphasised that the charges were brought only after evidence was reviewed and assessed by the CPS, in line with national guidelines for historic sexual offences.

Under UK law, there is no statute of limitations for rape and sexual assault, allowing cases to be pursued many years after the alleged incidents. The CPS has said such prosecutions are increasingly common as reporting rates for historic abuse rise.

Marriage to Katie Price

Hayler married media personality Katie Price in 2013 after a brief courtship. The couple had two children, Jett and Bunny, before their marriage ended in 2021. Their relationship was frequently covered by the press, with accounts of infidelity and turbulent separations. Hayler, who previously worked as a stripper and personal trainer, later moved into reality television and social media influencing.

Although the current charges are not directly linked to his family life, the alleged offences occurred during their marriage. A source close to Price told The Sun she had been aware of the allegations but chose to remain silent while the police investigation continued, focusing instead on her children's welfare.

Wider Implications

Legal and social experts say the case reflects a broader trend of victims coming forward years after alleged incidents, particularly when public figures are involved. Researchers note that in celebrity cases, fame can both protect the accused from scrutiny and amplify public reaction once charges are made public.

Online discussion has shown a mix of sympathy for the alleged victim and caution about rushing to judgment. Many have criticised sensational headlines, while others have urged respect for due process until the court proceedings begin.

The charges against Kieran Hayler illustrate the continuing collision of celebrity culture and accountability in the justice system. As Hayler prepares to appear in court, the case highlights how historic allegations can challenge long-held perceptions of fame, responsibility and public trust.