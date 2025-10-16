Katie Price is one of Britain's most recognisable media personalities, known for her long career in glamour modelling, television and business.

Over more than two decades in the public eye, she has moved from Page 3 fame to reality television, publishing and brand ventures, while remaining a regular fixture in the tabloid press. Price's appearance has also been a major part of her public persona, with her transformation over the years.

Recent headlines have focused on her financial difficulties, disputes with animal-rights groups and renewed scrutiny of her personal life, including the handling of pets and a police inquiry following her claim that she was sexually assaulted in the past.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Born Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield on 22 May 1978 in Brighton, she adopted the surname Price from her stepfather, Paul Price. She began modelling as a teenager and gained national attention in the 1990s as 'Jordan', appearing on Page 3 of The Sun. Her early glamour-modelling work shows the look she had before undergoing plastic surgery and helped establish her as a tabloid fixture. Her modelling career later included appearances in magazines such as FHM, Loaded and Playboy, according to HELLO! magazine.

In later years she expanded into television, co-starring in multiple reality series with former husband Peter Andre, and fronted her own show Katie Price: My Crazy Life. In 2015 she won Celebrity Big Brother. More recently, she has presented the podcast The Katie Price Show with her sister, Sophie Price.

Net Worth and Business Ventures

At the height of her career, Price's fortune was reported to exceed £40 million, generated through modelling fees, television contracts, books and product endorsements. In recent years, her finances have declined. She was declared bankrupt in 2019, and by March 2024 court filings reported debts of more than £760,000 to HM Revenue & Customs, according to The Independent.

Her business ventures have included fragrances, an equestrian clothing line and nutritional supplements. In 2018, the British Dietetic Association listed one of her promoted diet plans among 'celebrity regimes to avoid', citing limited scientific evidence.

Recent Controversies

Animal-welfare groups have repeatedly criticised Price's record with pets. In 2024, PETA UK offered her £5,000 to agree never to acquire another animal, citing multiple deaths and rehoming incidents. She rejected the offer and defended her right to keep pets, describing herself as a responsible owner, according to The Sun.

Recently, PETA launched a parody 'Grim Reaper' costume referencing her history with animals, prompting public discussion. Price said the campaign was 'cruel' and maintained that her pets are well cared for.

She also attracted attention after claiming she had been the victim of a serious sexual assault earlier in her career. Police confirmed an investigation had been opened, though no charges were announced. Price said she came forward to encourage others to report assaults.

TRICK, not treat! @KatiePrice's record with animals is downright ghoulish — so we’ve conjured up the ultimate Halloween costume: the Grim Reaper of Pets💀



For £54.99 you’ll get a Katie mask, scythe, and a coffin of (fake) dogs and cats. All proceeds support work to promote… pic.twitter.com/zt3dOhBk3h — PETA UK (@PETAUK) October 15, 2025

Public Image and Legacy

Despite financial strain and public criticism, Price remains a consistent media presence with a loyal following. Her life story, marked by reinvention, plastic surgery, and controversy, reflects the shifting culture of celebrity in Britain from the early tabloid era to today's social-media attention economy.

Whether her recent revelations and disputes alter her reputation or simply confirm her status as a fixture of British popular culture remains uncertain, but few figures have maintained such visibility while also showing such a striking personal transformation over the years.