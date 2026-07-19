On 10 July 2026, after King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, royal commentator Sarah Hewson said William could one day choose to strip the Sussexes of their titles when he becomes king.

The news came after a tightly guarded family reunion that, for a few hours at least, suggested some sort of thaw was still possible. Buckingham Palace confirmed the private meeting and said no photographs or further details would be released because it was a family occasion, while reports said the Prince and Princess of Wales were not present.

Yet even with that rare gathering, the gap between Harry and William clearly remains the stubborn bit.

The Prince William Titles Question Gains New Fuel After Highgrove Reunion

The title row has long hovered over the Sussexes, partly because Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and built their life in California, and partly because their public criticism of the institution has kept the door to reconciliation half open, half slammed.

The latest discussion flared on the podcast, where host JJ Anisiobi pressed Hewson on whether King Charles would go as far as removing the couple's titles.

Hewson's answer was careful, though not exactly soothing. 'You know, we have always been told it's not in the King's power. It takes an Act of Parliament. We've seen with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor that there are ways around this,' she said. That is the crux of it.

The mechanics are messy, the politics even messier, and the family baggage is, frankly, wild.

She said she did not think Charles wanted to take such a step. The King, she suggested, still hopes for a family reset, or something close to one, even if the public evidence has been thin on the ground.

Charles's reunion with Harry and Meghan at Highgrove was private and small, according to reporting on the meeting, but the mood around William was notably different. The Prince of Wales stayed away, and that absence has been read as more than a scheduling clash.

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What The Podcast Claim Really Means

The more pointed exchange came when Anisiobi shifted the question to William's future. Hewson said that when he takes the throne, it would be 'a different ballgame.'

Asked directly whether William might use title removal to 'punish' Harry and Meghan, she replied, 'He could.'

That is not a prediction written in stone. It is a comment about possibility, and there is a difference, however irritating that may be to readers who like a clean answer.

I see many people are upset about the King meeting with Harry, Meghan and the kids today, but I don’t agree.



I think the visit will help Charles see a more fullsome picture and decide on his next steps. It’s not as though official pictures have been released so Meghan got her… pic.twitter.com/9RzytTOAO8 — Lady Doi (@lady_doi) July 10, 2026

Hewson also urged caution, asking whether William would instead need to 'be the bigger man, rise above it, and get on with the job' because the role of king will be difficult enough without inheritance-driven score settling.

The podcast remarks have landed because they tap into a wider question that has followed the brothers for years. Ever since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal household has been tangled in hurt feelings, public accusations and a trust deficit that never quite leaves the room.

It was later reported that the interview contained a series of damaging revelations about palace life, and the fallout only deepened the sense that the family's old rules no longer applied.

Why The Sussex Titles Keep Returning

Titles may sound ceremonial, but in this family they are politically loaded. Harry and Meghan remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and any move to remove that styling would be both symbolic and, depending on the route chosen, legally complicated.

That is why Hewson's reference to Andrew matters. Charles's handling of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor showed that there are ways around a formal parliamentary fight, even if the process is still cumbersome and publicly awkward.

The reunion at Highgrove has revived speculation that Charles wants a bridge back to his younger son, while William's line, at least as reflected by the podcast discussion, appears sterner and less sentimental.

If the future king really does have a stronger appetite for stripping titles, that would change the tone of the entire saga again. Not tomorrow, perhaps. But the idea is now out there, and royal watchers know how these things work, once a notion is loose it tends to stick.

For now, all that can be said with confidence is that the July meeting between Charles, Camilla, Harry, Meghan and the children did happen, that the palace treated it as a private matter, and that no public sign has emerged of William joining the thaw.

The rest is a mix of speculation, family history and a lot of very expensive palace furniture being read for meaning.