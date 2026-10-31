Three customers at a Chili's in North Carolina suffered chemical burns after staff reportedly mixed industrial degreaser into their margaritas instead of drink ingredients.

The incident at the chain's Forest City branch has prompted furious debate online, with social media users questioning how a cleaning product could be confused for bar supplies and joking about potential legal action. Some have predicted a wave of lawsuits against the restaurant.

Complex highlighted the story on X on 30 October, drawing disbelief and dark humour from users. Despite online speculation about legal consequences, the available reports do not state that any of the affected customers have filed a lawsuit.

Customers Reportedly Suffered Burns After Drinking Margaritas

According to a report from ABC7, the Foothills Health District said three customers experienced immediate discomfort after ordering margaritas at the Forest City restaurant on Wednesday, 28 October.

Preliminary findings indicated that a container holding a granulated degreasing chemical had been left in the bar area. An employee preparing drinks reportedly mistook its contents for sugar and used the substance in the margaritas.

The container had allegedly been brought inside two days earlier after an employee received the cleaning product from a contractor carrying out pressure-washing work outside the restaurant. It had not been properly labelled, according to the health district's account.

After drinking the beverages, the three customers experienced chemical burns in and around their mouths. They alerted restaurant staff before leaving to seek medical attention.

Two employees subsequently tasted the substance in the container and also developed symptoms, according to the preliminary investigation. Foothills Health District spokesperson Megan Rollins told ABC7 that the affected workers went to urgent care for treatment. The report did not specify the severity of their injuries.

Three customers at a Chili’s in Forest City, North Carolina, suffered chemical burns after margaritas were mistakenly prepared with an industrial cleaning product.



An employee reportedly mistook granulated degreaser left in an unlabeled container near the bar for a drink… pic.twitter.com/pz0wUfRJ6Y — Complex (@Complex) October 30, 2026

X Users Joke About Lawsuits and Question Restaurant Safety

The incident quickly became a talking point on X after Complex shared details of the suspected mix-up.

One user, Chel$ (@heyyyyMsPARKER), joked: 'That mf will be named Chelsea's after I'm done sueing'.

Another commenter, identified as @c8v3lg, wrote: 'that lawsuit gon be glorious', while Will Oaks (@Woaks2013) questioned the decision-making behind the incident, saying: 'That's who you eat at home... folks out here playing with your life.'

Other reactions focused on the apparent resemblance between the cleaning product and a margarita ingredient. ARTBANZZ (@artbanzzz) commented that the degreaser looked like a classic margarita mix.

The comments ranged from jokes about compensation to concerns about food preparation standards. However, they do not confirm that the customers intend to take legal action or that the restaurant is facing a mass lawsuit.

Restaurant's Permit Pulled Then Reinstated

Following the incident, the Foothills Health District temporarily suspended the restaurant's food service permit while investigating the chemical exposure.

Staff were instructed to clean and sanitise affected preparation areas, equipment and surfaces. Environmental health specialists completed their investigation by Thursday morning, and the permit was reinstated after officials determined that the restaurant had met the applicable food safety requirements.

The incident has also raised questions about how cleaning products are stored and labelled in food service environments. Rollins emphasised that clearly identifying chemicals is important not only to prevent accidental ingestion but also to help medical professionals determine the appropriate response if exposure occurs.

A regular customer interviewed by News 13 said the incident had made him reconsider visiting the restaurant's bar, describing the situation as frightening.

ABC7 reported that Chili's had been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication. Although the restaurant has since had its permit reinstated, the incident has left customers questioning how such a mix-up happened and whether additional safeguards are needed to prevent similar cases.