Lady Gaga cancelled her final scheduled Montreal concert just hours before showtime on Monday, revealing she had been fighting a respiratory infection that worsened despite performing two earlier shows at the Bell Centre while already ill.

The 16-time Grammy winner took to Instagram to deliver the news personally, telling fans she was 'absolutely heartbroken' that doctors had advised her to come off the road with only three performances remaining on the Mayhem Ball world tour.

'I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover,' Gaga wrote. 'But it's gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.'

Questions Linger Over Final Stretch

The timing of the cancellation puts three crucial dates in jeopardy. Gaga is scheduled to perform in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on 9 and 10 April before the tour's grand finale at Madison Square Garden in New York on 13 April. Whether she can recover in time for Minneapolis remains uncertain.

The singer had already pushed through her 2 and 3 April Montreal performances while battling the infection, a decision that raises questions about how much strain touring artists place on their bodies to meet gruelling schedules. By Monday, the symptoms had apparently become unbearable.

'I know how deeply disappointing this is and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down,' she wrote, adding that her previous Montreal shows had been 'magical and deeply meaningful.'

Montreal Fans Left Without Answers

Ticketmaster confirmed that refunds would be processed automatically at the point of purchase, but organisers announced no plans to reschedule the cancelled performance.

For thousands of fans who booked travel and accommodation around the show, the news arrived with frustrating timing.

The Mayhem Ball, which launched in July 2025 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has become one of the most commercially successful tours in recent memory.

As of early April 2026, the Mayhem Ball has grossed over $317.7 million (£240 million) from 74 reported dates, selling approximately 1.5 million tickets across global legs.

The production, which launched in July 2025, achieved an average gross of roughly $4.2 million (£3.2 million) per show following high-demand performances in Asia and North America.

History of Health Battles

Gaga has been candid about her struggles with chronic health conditions throughout her career. She revealed her fibromyalgia diagnosis in 2017 and was forced to cancel the final 10 dates of her Joanne World Tour in 2018 due to severe pain.

During the current Mayhem Ball run, she postponed a Miami show in 2025 after her medical team identified vocal cord strain during warmups. That performance was rescheduled for March 2026 with original tickets honoured.

However, the singer has also expressed that this tour marked a physical turning point. In promotional interviews before the Mayhem Ball launch, Gaga said she was performing without much of the chronic pain caused by her long-term fibromyalgia for the first time 'in ages'.

The Madison Square Garden closing night on 13 April represents a major milestone for the production, marking Gaga's tenth performance at the iconic venue over the past year and her ninth during this tour alone.

Following the Montreal cancellation, all eyes are on the upcoming Minnesota and Manhattan shows to see if the pop icon can recover in time to conclude her record-breaking world tour. With uncertainty surrounding her health, the fate of the final, historic dates hangs in the balance.