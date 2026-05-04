Dolly Parton has given her fans a surprising health update months after postponing her Las Vegas residency. The singer revealed that she is still on a healing journey and will have to postpone her shows for a second time.

Following her video announcement, fans praised Parton for how beautiful she still looks at the age of 80. The singer's loyal supporters are also coming together to pray for her speedy recovery.

Dolly Parton's Health Update

In her video announcement, Parton told her millions of fans across the globe that she had good and bad news to share with them. The 'Jolene' singer first talked about her good news and said that she has been responding well to treatments and medications and is improving every day.

However, Parton told her fans that the bad news is that she will not be able to take the stage anytime soon because it is going to take a while before she is healed completely. Parton, who is known for wearing heels despite her age, said that her health condition would make it difficult for her to walk around in her favourite pairs of shoes, so she needs to recover fully because she wants to wear heels when she performs.

Parton did not exactly reveal what her health issue is, but the singer talked about her kidney Parton did not reveal exactly what her current health issue is, but she spoke about her kidney stones, which she had already shared with fans last year. The singer joked that her doctors have removed so many kidney stones from her over the past year. Parton's immune system has also deteriorated over the last three years, but her video announcement shows she remains active.

'Please Let Her See Her 90th Birthday'

Following Parton's announcement, hundreds of fans took to social media to wish her well and send their prayers. Other fans could not help but notice how youthful Parton looks, even though she is already 80 years old. Some joked that Parton looks much younger than they do, even though they are not the same age.

Truly blessed to live in a world with Dolly Parton in it. https://t.co/WIJ6RVF4Oi — Willow (@WilloMadden) May 4, 2026

'Truly blessed to live in a world with Dolly Parton in it,' one fan wrote.

Dolly Parton is THE national treasurer and one of the best songwriters in modern history. And if you disagree, get out of my house. https://t.co/LzNUGrojH0 — Johnny M. Gayzmonic (@JohnnyGayzmonic) May 4, 2026

'Dolly Parton is THE national treasure and one of the best songwriters in modern history. And if you disagree, get out of my house,' one fan wrote.

Dolly Parton has been an American fixture for years, please let her see 90th bday in 2036 — Director Ryan 🇺🇸 (@6Transitz) May 4, 2026

'Dolly Parton has been an American fixture for years, please let her see her 90th birthday in 2036,' another fan wrote.

Dolly Parton looks amazing for being 80 years old!



How does she do it? pic.twitter.com/9YCChv1OWj — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 4, 2026

'Dolly Parton looks amazing for being 80 years old! How does she do it?' a fourth person wrote.

Dolly Parton's Sister's Post Prompted Fan Concern

Parton has often been open about her health issues. However, fans became concerned about the singer last year after her sister posted an update about her condition on social media. A representative for the singer later explained that some fans thought Parton was going through something serious health-wise, especially since she was already in her late 70s at the time, but she had been diagnosed with kidney stones.

'It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly,' the rep said.

The official dates for Parton's Las Vegas residency have not yet been confirmed.