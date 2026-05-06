Selena Gomez's absence from two of 2026's biggest cultural events, the Met Gala and Coachella, has triggered a wave of online speculation, with fans debating everything from celebrity rivalries to a potential surprise music collaboration with Becky G.

The pop star and actress did not appear on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2026, nor was she seen at Coachella or associated events, according to event coverage and attendee listings. While high-profile absences are not uncommon, the simultaneous skipping of both events has fuelled intense discussion across social media platforms.

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No official statement has been issued by Gomez or her representatives explaining her absence from either the Met Gala or Coachella, leaving fans to fill the gap with theories and speculation.

Social Media Speculation Intensifies

Online reaction quickly escalated after fans noticed her absence from both events. On platforms such as X and TikTok, users began linking her decision to skip the Met Gala and Coachella to personal and professional choices, including scheduling conflicts and a more private phase in her career.

A TikTok user commenting on Selena Gomez's Met Gala 2026 absence said she was 'blessed, booked and busy', explaining that her schedule and current commitments likely take priority over major red carpet appearances, while stressing that speculation linking her absence specifically to Hailey Bieber was 'not happening', and urging viewers to 'leave Selena alone' as online theories continue to circulate.

Some online discussions have also referenced unverified claims involving Hailey Bieber. However, there is no evidence or confirmation from any credible source linking Bieber to Gomez's decision to skip the events, and such claims remain purely fan-driven speculation circulating on social media.

Becky G Collaboration Rumours Gain Traction

Alongside the speculation, another storyline has emerged online involving a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez and Becky G. Fans have pointed to the artists' shared presence in the pop and Latin music space, suggesting a potential joint project.

A TikTok commenter added to the discussion, saying, 'No Selena is busy with Becky G and their new music video. I'm sure she letting Hailey have her flowers, no hate on both girls'.

However, no official announcement has been made confirming any collaboration between the two artists. Industry watchers note that surprise collaborations are common in contemporary pop music, which often fuels early speculation based on limited public information.

Focus On Selective Public Appearances

In recent years, Selena Gomez has adopted a more selective approach to public events, balancing her music and acting career with business ventures, including her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Her reduced presence at major red carpet events and festivals has become a recurring talking point among fans, often leading to speculation whenever she is not seen at high-profile gatherings.

Online Narrative Continues To Grow

The combination of two major absences in 2026 has amplified online discussion, turning routine scheduling decisions into wider narratives about her personal and professional life. While fan theories continue to circulate, there is currently no confirmed explanation linking her Met Gala and Coachella absence to any external figures or upcoming projects.