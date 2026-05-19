Rumours have emerged claiming that Ariana Grande's insurance premiums have tripled amid fears her 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour could be cancelled due to concerns about her health. The claims originated from a TikTok video by user celebritea.blinds.

The TikTok user acknowledged that the blind item has not been confirmed as referring to Grande, but said it was understandable why the singer had become the focus of speculation given ongoing public discussion about her appearance and schedule.

Tour Cancellation and Health Rumours

The uploader alleged that there has been a stark contrast between the current high point of Grande's career, which includes her recent film 'Wicked 2', an active tour, and ongoing promotional commitments, and public concern about her physical appearance. Fans have expressed concern about how Grande has looked in recent public outings, with some suggesting she appears exhausted due to her workload. No medical information about Grande's health has been publicly confirmed.

The speculation has nonetheless gained traction online, with fans and commentators pointing to a string of recent appearances in which Grande looked noticeably thinner than in previous years. The uploader noted that the volume of public commentary on her appearance has grown considerably alongside the expansion of her professional commitments, with supporters expressing concern that the demands of a simultaneous film promotion cycle and world tour may be taking a physical toll.

Hollywood's Ultra-Thin Era

The uploader placed the discussion in a broader context, noting that several celebrities have lost considerable weight in recent months. 'Everybody in entertainment suddenly looks dramatically smaller, and fans are noticing it. The problem is, people don't know how to talk about it without crossing lines. Some people think the concern is valid, others think it's an invasive projection,' the uploader said.

The observation has resonated widely online, with many viewers drawing comparisons between Grande and other high-profile entertainers whose dramatic weight changes have sparked similar debates. The uploader suggested that the industry-wide pattern makes it harder to address individual cases in isolation, as conversations about one celebrity's health quickly become entangled with broader arguments about body image, fan culture, and the responsibilities of public commentary.

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Exhausted With No Room to Rest

Even though the rumours about the insurance company tripling its cost had not been confirmed, the uploader said that it is not impossible for companies to do something like this. After all, insurance companies do not care about PR. Rather, they care more about risks. An artist touring despite their failing health is concerning for any insurance company and could result in an increase in the premium.

The uploader also expressed concerns over Grande's busy schedule, saying that between her movie promotions, tours, and interviews, the singer barely has any room to rest. While the concerns are valid, there is no proof that Grande's health has been on a downward spiral.

Ariana Grande Pleas With Public Not to Comment on Her Physique

Grande has previously spoken publicly about commentary on her appearance. In a candid video, the 'we can't be friends' singer said she had gone through one of the unhealthiest periods of her life and that criticism would not help. 'In today's society, there's a comfortability we shouldn't have at all commenting on other's looks or what we think is going on behind the scenes or [with their] health. I know what the pressure of that noise feels like, and it's been a constant resident in my life,' she said.

In 2023, Grande made a similar video after critics first noticed her weight loss. Two years later, the singer lost even more weight, and the comments about her appearance worsened.