The return fans have been waiting for is finally here. Céline Dion, the iconic voice behind Titanic's theme song, 'My Heart Will Go On,' is set to step back on stage after a six-year hiatus caused by her rare neurological condition, 'Stiff Person Syndrome.' Marking her 58th birthday on 30 March, the singer shared the emotional news with fans, calling her comeback 'the best gift' she could receive.

She described her return as a deeply personal milestone and revealed she is preparing for a series of shows in Paris beginning in September. Here's everything to know about Céline Dion's illness and her journey back to performing.

Céline Dion to Return on Stage after Six-Year Hiatus

On her 58th birthday, the singer announced her comeback on her social media pages. Dion calls it 'the best gift of my life.'

In a video, she said, 'So, this year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you, once again, in Paris, beginning in September this year.'

Dion said that she is happy and ready for her comeback, 'I'm so, I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong. I'm feeling excited.'

The veteran singer also candidly admitted that she is 'a little nervous' for her return but expressed her gratitude to her fans. 'But most of all, I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again. Well, happy birthday to me. I love you all.'

The singer will perform 10 shows over five weeks at the Paris La Défense Arena, beginning 12 September, as reported by the Guardian.

What is 'Stiff Person Syndrome'?

In December 2022, the singer first revealed she was diagnosed with 'Stiff Person Syndrome' or SPS, an autoimmune disorder. Her illness later led to the cancellation of her Courage world tour in 2023.

Read more Who's Celine Dion's Husband? Romance Began When She was 19 — Now The Internet Says She's A Victim Who's Celine Dion's Husband? Romance Began When She was 19 — Now The Internet Says She's A Victim

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said SPS is a rare, progressive neurological disorder. It is characterized by persistent muscle rigidity and painful, debilitating spasms. Because of its rarity, SPS is frequently misdiagnosed as Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's disease, or even general anxiety.

It affects roughly one to two people per million, with women being diagnosed two to three times more often than men. Most people develop symptoms between the ages of 20 and 60, most often in their thirties and forties.

As of now, there is no known cure for SPS, but treatment can help alleviate symptoms of the condition that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs.

Céline Dion's Health Update and her Fight Against SPS

Since her diagnosis, Dion has been open about her journey and fights against SPS. In fact, on her 2024 documentary 'I Am: Céline Dion,' the legendary singer provided an insight into the severity of her pain from the condition, including having a seizure – admitting that every day was a struggle.

Since her diagnosis, Dion vowed that she would fight and do anything to return to the stage, 'If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl,' she said, 'And I won't stop. I won't stop.'

'I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good, I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing, obviously, you know, I love it so much,' Dion let her fans know in her latest birthday video.'

'Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. And I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much,' she said.

According to the BBC, ticket sales are scheduled to begin on 7 April. Given the massive anticipation for her return, demand is projected to be incredibly high; however, fans have the opportunity to register their interest on her official website starting today, 31 March.