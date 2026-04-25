KATSEYE fans were sent into fresh turmoil this week after online chatter suggested singer Manon Bannerman could yet return to the group, with a flurry of podcast comments and TikTok recaps fuelling speculation over the true status of KATSEYE member Manon and her ongoing hiatus.

For context, Manon's future with the HYBE and Geffen-formed girl group has been under intense scrutiny since 20 February, when the labels issued a joint statement announcing she would take a 'temporary hiatus' from KATSEYE to focus on her 'health and wellbeing.' The group, born out of The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023 and long promoted as a six-member act, has been performing as five ever since, including at Coachella 2026, where Manon's absence was impossible to miss.

The latest round of speculation began away from official channels, on the messy, excitable frontier where fandom and podcast culture collide.

On the Just Trish podcast, Oscar Gracey told YouTuber Trisha Paytas he felt 'so relieved' after hearing what is allegedly planned for Manon, a remark that almost instantly ricocheted across social media. The supposed insider in this chain is TikTok creator Harry Daniels, known for singing to celebrities on the app, who had met KATSEYE members and, according to fan creator Brian Le's recap, had 'all the tea about Manon's hiatus.'

Oscar did not spell out what he had been told. 'We can't even repeat it, I guess,' he said on air, before adding that, having learned the 'KATSEYE tea with Manon,' he finally felt 'in the know.' Paytas, who has previously said she has exchanged DMs with Manon and met the group during rehearsals, pushed him to be less cautious, telling listeners Harry 'needs a podcast where he actually spills the tea and not be scared about it.'

None of this amounts to an official update on Manon's status. Yet in the vacuum of hard information, it has been more than enough to set fandom rumour mills whirring.

On TikTok, commentator Brian Le seized on Oscar's comments as a hopeful sign. After weeks of campaigning online for Manon's return, Le told followers that Oscar's relief suggested 'things are looking really good' and that KATSEYE might 'be in the clear.'

Other corners of the internet have drawn the opposite conclusion from the same amorphous pool of second-hand intel. An Instagram reel dated 24 April claims that Paytas and Oscar said Manon is 'definitely not returning to KATSEYE.' Another TikTok clip from 21 April insists: 'She is not coming back until after August. That is confirmed.'

Neither clip cites primary sources or provides documents, and no such timeline appears in any statement from Manon, HYBE, or Geffen. The word 'confirmed' is doing a lot of heavy lifting for something still sitting squarely in the realm of fan gossip.

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Official Timeline Of KATSEYE Manon's Hiatus

Strip away the noise, and the only solid picture of the KATSEYE Manon situation still comes from the labels' February announcement and Manon's own messages to fans.

HYBE and Geffen's joint statement, posted to Weverse and X, described the hiatus as temporary and stressed that KATSEYE remained committed to being six.

'We look forward to being together again when the time is right,' they wrote, without offering any schedule for a return. Manon, posting from her Weverse account shortly afterwards, reassured fans she was 'healthy' and 'taking care of myself,' asking them to trust a 'bigger picture.'

Supportive hashtags such as #ForeverWithManon and #KATSEYEIsSix quickly trended. At the same time, a less comfortable conversation began to surface. Screenshots appeared to show Manon liking an Instagram post by creator Simone Umba, which used her hiatus to discuss the 'lone Black girl in girl groups' trope, referencing Normani of Fifth Harmony and Little Mix's Leigh‑Anne Pinnock. Those likes cannot currently be verified, but they captured existing unease among fans about how Black women are treated within the pop machine.

Manon via Weverse Dms:



“Hi friends 🤍.

I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I… pic.twitter.com/qtSO8SQq6T — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) February 21, 2026

In early April, Manon briefly stoked further anxiety when fans noticed she had removed 'KATSEYE' from her Instagram bio. The move coincided with what she described on Weverse as 'positive conversations' with HYBE and Geffen. 'I feel supported,' she wrote on 2 April. 'I'm happy and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon.'

That is the last on-the-record word from Manon herself.

Fans Read Between The Lines On KATSEYE Manon Rumours

By the time KATSEYE hit Coachella's Sahara stage on 10 April without her, the question hanging over the desert crowd was no longer where Manon was, but whether she would ever be back onstage with them at all.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the festival, leader Sophia Laforteza and member Lara Raj both stressed that Manon remained family. 'We just want to give her all the space and love she needs right now,' Lara said. It was the kind of careful language that comforts some fans and deeply unnerves others.

Part of the intensity comes from how much Manon had already said about permanence. Only weeks before her hiatus, she told The Cut she did not want to cause a One Direction‑style heartbreak by leaving. 'KATSEYE is going to stay KATSEYE for a while,' she said then. Those words now sit awkwardly against the uncertainty of the present.

Manon of KATSEYE likes a post that calls out the mistreatment and racism of black members in girl groups.



"Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again" pic.twitter.com/BLS7wZDXtr — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) February 22, 2026

That uncertainty is where podcasts, TikToks, and Reddit threads have rushed in. Fans on Reddit have explicitly linked their theories to Just Trish and to Harry Daniels's off‑mic anecdotes. Paytas's apparently friendly connection with the group, and Oscar's clear affection for them, mean their asides are treated as more than idle gossip. They may indeed know more than they can safely say on a monetised broadcast.

Manon I’m so sorry that both your company and fandom refuse to protect you. None of them deserve you. #BoycottForManon pic.twitter.com/YZ3MKAYpkn — M 🧚🏽 (@manonloops) February 22, 2026

Equally, they are not Manon, nor her management, nor her label. Until one of those parties gives a clear, public update, nothing about KATSEYE Manon's future is actually confirmed, and every breathless 'definitely' circulating on social media should be taken with a considerable pinch of salt.