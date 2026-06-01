The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason with a dramatic shift in their franchise hierarchy. LeBron James, the pillar of the team, is no longer sitting at the top of the front office's priority list, according to an insider.

As the organisation maps out its financial strategy for the summer, the focus has significantly turned toward youth and long-term sustainability. Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers will actively prioritise securing the signature of Austin Reaves over retaining James.

'There are two big differences between LeBron and Austin right now. One, LeBron is a short-term solution. Austin is viewed by the franchise as a long-term cornerstone,' said Buha on his 'Buha's Block' podcast (h/t Yahoo Sports).

'So, if it comes down to would you rather pay Austin $40 million for the next five years or LeBron 40 million for one year, they're going to prioritize the long-term contract here. So, that's like Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron is. That's just a fact. So, that's one part of it.'

LeBron Doesn't Have the Power to Negotiate

Even though the Lakers could manipulate their books to generate roughly $50 million (£37 million) in salary cap space, the mathematical reality does not favour the four-time MVP. The strict configuration of the cap means the Lakers front office simply cannot offer James the maximum slot he would typically expect.

Furthermore, LeBron has lost the immense market leverage he famously wielded throughout his career. The landscape of the league means that alternative suitors with genuine interest can only offer him a veteran's minimum or a non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Read more Lakers Layoffs: How Many Staff Were Fired and Other Details About Mark Walter's Massive Overhaul Lakers Layoffs: How Many Staff Were Fired and Other Details About Mark Walter's Massive Overhaul

Unlike previous free agency stints, he cannot easily threaten the Lakers with a massive external offer. This reality shifts the balance of power back to the Los Angeles front office.

'The second part of it is that Austin is going to have a market, and LeBron, maybe he wants to go to Chicago or Brooklyn,' Buha added. 'I do not foresee that. But the issue with LeBron is that all of the teams that are going to want LeBron are going to have somewhere between a vet minimum offer and a non-taxpayer MLE offer. So LeBron can't leverage the market against the Lakers the same way Austin can.'

LeBron and Austin's Contract Situation

The contrast between the two players involved is perfectly illustrated by their current contract statuses. Reaves is widely expected to decline his £11 million ($14.9 million) player option to test unrestricted free agency, where he could command a lucrative five-year deal worth up to $200 million (£148 million).

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old James is an unrestricted free agent looking at year-to-year arrangements. His camp is reportedly seeking a clear roadmap of the team's plans if a maximum extension is not on the table.

In terms of output, Reaves enjoyed a spectacular campaign, firmly establishing himself as an elite co-star by averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this past season. On the other hand, James put up a valiant effort with 20.9 points and 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

As it stands, the Lakers are preparing for the future, and it's safe to say that future belongs to Reaves.