Luke Kornet delivered the biggest play of his San Antonio Spurs career on Saturday night in Oklahoma City, as the 28‑year‑old back-up centre stepped in for foul-troubled Victor Wembanyama and produced a Game 7 chasedown block that drew joking comparisons to LeBron James.

Kornet has spent most of this season in the long shadow of Wembanyama, the 20-year-old phenom who has transformed the Spurs into one of the NBA's most closely watched projects. Whenever the French star sits, the task of protecting the rim and holding the fort falls to Kornet, an undrafted journeyman who only secured his long-term deal in San Antonio last summer. It is steady, unspectacular work. On Saturday, for a few seconds, it wasn't.

Read more The Disrespect: Mike Greenberg Compares SGA To Steph And Jordan, Claims His Basketball Play Is 'Agonizing' The Disrespect: Mike Greenberg Compares SGA To Steph And Jordan, Claims His Basketball Play Is 'Agonizing'

With 6:48 left in the fourth quarter and the Spurs clinging to a six-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama picked up his fifth foul and was forced to the bench. The Thunder had just rattled off five quick points. The building smelled opportunity. The Spurs suddenly looked a touch vulnerable without their anchor.

Kornet checked in and was almost immediately at the centre of a potential disaster. A risky pass from rookie guard Dylan Harper, intended for Kornet, was poked away by Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein secured the ball and surged up court, seemingly with nothing but hardwood between him and a lay-up that would cut the Spurs' lead to four.

Then the 7ft 1in, 250lb centre turned what looked like a turning point for Oklahoma City into the defining moment of his own night. Kornet sprinted the length of the court and timed his leap perfectly, swatting Hartenstein's attempt from behind for what he later called a 'redeem myself' block. The Thunder never again got within six points. Wembanyama returned soon after, and the Spurs closed out the series.

It was, by any reasonable reading, the play of the game. In a tight elimination contest, that single chasedown erased a near-certain basket and seemed to drain the Thunder's last surge of belief. And because this is the NBA, where nothing happens in a vacuum, the moment was immediately fed into the sport's collective memory bank.

Luke Kornet on his game-saving block:



“Someone from the bench yelled, ‘Who is it? LeBron James?’ We’ll see which one has more staying power in the record books of history.” 😭



(via @Spurs_Nation) pic.twitter.com/qOIz7TQ95f — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) May 31, 2026

Kornet and the LeBron James Echo

A chasedown block in a Game 7 that douses a comeback attempt inevitably brings up one clip. James' soaring rejection of Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals has become one of the most replayed sequences in league history. It is shorthand for closing speed, willpower and timing when everything is on the line.

Someone on the Spurs' bench clearly had that image in mind. Asked about the play afterward, Kornet was candid about his own mistake before anyone could dress it up. 'I did a poor job of getting the catch, so then I had to redeem myself,' he told reporters.

Then came the line that will probably follow him longer than the stat line from the night. According to Kornet, a voice from the San Antonio bench yelled in the aftermath: 'Who is it? LeBron James?' Kornet did not flinch at the comparison, but he didn't pretend to take it entirely seriously either.

'We'll see which one has more staying power in the record books of history,' he added, leaning on dry humour rather than false modesty.

No one seriously believes Kornet's name is about to be written alongside James as an equal. The all‑time scoring leader's block of Iguodala in 2016 came in the final minutes of a Finals Game 7 that delivered Cleveland its first championship in 52 years. Kornet's moment arrived in the second round, in a series that will not reform the NBA's mythology in quite the same way.

Still, in a league defined by stars, the echo matters. For one night, Kornet shared a sliver of narrative space with the sport's biggest figure, if only because basketball occasionally rhymes like that.

Who Is Luke Kornet Behind Victor Wembanyama?

Strip away the James joke and Saturday's play is a window into why the Spurs bet on Kornet in the first place. After bouncing around five different teams as an undrafted big man, he joined San Antonio last summer on a four‑year contract worth $41 million, a figure that underscored how firmly the organisation saw him as part of Wembanyama's supporting cast.

During the regular season he averaged 6.5 points on 64.3% shooting and 6.1 rebounds across 68 games, starting 25 of them. Those numbers will never make a jersey fly off the shelves, but they do describe a particular kind of NBA survival: efficient, unflashy, structurally important. His job is to make sure the Spurs do not fall apart in the minutes when Wembanyama sits, even if those minutes are usually forgotten by everyone but the coaching staff.

Luke Kornet is requesting the Hawks cancel tonight's "Magic City Monday" theme night with the iconic Atlanta strip club.



"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women." pic.twitter.com/8gOuMlQ5zq — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 2, 2026

That is partly why Saturday's chasedown resonated. It was the rare instance when the invisible work of a back-up big became momentarily visible. His coach did not have to sell the locker room on Kornet's value; the scoreboard and the Thunder's body language did that.

There is a temptation, especially online, to inflate one play into a prophecy. Kornet's own tone cut against that. By poking gentle fun at the James comparison rather than milking it, he framed the block as what it was: a single, vital moment from a player well aware of his place in the game's hierarchy.

Nothing about his future beyond his current contract and role in San Antonio is confirmed yet, so any attempt to turn that one chase into a grand narrative about Luke Kornet should be taken with a grain of salt. For now, his reward is simpler. The next time Wembanyama checks out in a tight play-off game, everyone in the arena will know a little more about the man jogging in to replace him.