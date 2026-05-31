The Oklahoma City Thunder fought until the final second, the crowd stayed on its feet and Paycom Center echoed with chants of 'O-K-C', but even a brilliant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander performance could not save the reigning champions from heartbreak on Saturday night.

For much of the night, Gilgeous-Alexander looked determined to drag Oklahoma City into another NBA Finals appearance.

The 27-year-old finished with 35 points, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block across 43 intense minutes. He shot efficiently, found teammates when needed and once again looked every bit the superstar who dominated the regular season.

San Antonio held firm in the closing stretch, with Victor Wembanyama stepping up with 22 points and seven rebounds to push the Spurs into the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

Oklahoma City also felt the absence of injured contributors Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, forcing Gilgeous-Alexander to carry an even heavier load.

Yet even with defeat confirmed, Thunder fans refused to head for the exits. They stood until the final buzzer and kept chanting 'O-K-C' across the arena, saluting a team that battled all the way to the end.

Who Is Hailey Summers

Away from the bright lights of the NBA, Hailey Summers has become one of the most recognisable figures beside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Like her husband, Summers is Canadian and comes from Hamilton, Ontario. Born on 22 October 1999, she grew up in a sporting family and made her own name long before NBA cameras started focusing courtside.

She attended St Mary Catholic Secondary School and excelled in football, basketball and football. Later, Summers signed with the University at Albany and played NCAA Division I football from 2017 to 2021. She appeared in 73 matches and earned praise for leadership, eventually captaining the side in both 2019 and 2021.

Summers wore No. 2 throughout college football, the same number Gilgeous-Alexander wears for Oklahoma City. The couple have reportedly been together since at least 2017, with Summers first sharing a photo with him publicly during his rise toward the NBA. Since then, they have quietly grown into one of basketball's most admired couples.

Their Life Together Grew Alongside Shai's NBA Rise

Their relationship moved into a new chapter in February 2024 when the couple married. Just two months later, they welcomed their first child, son Ares. That same period also saw Gilgeous-Alexander's career reach another level.

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When he won the NBA MVP award in 2025, he delivered an emotional speech and made sure Summers was at the heart of it. He thanked 'the one and only Hailey Summers' and praised her for showing him what love and sacrifice truly meant. It quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Summers was also there during Oklahoma City's historic 2025 championship celebrations when the Thunder lifted their first-ever NBA title. And through another demanding campaign in 2026, she has remained a visible presence during the biggest moments.

Thunder Fans Already Looking Toward Next Season

The Thunder entered the postseason hoping to become champions again and were only one win away from another Finals appearance.

Instead, the Spurs move on. Still, Gilgeous-Alexander's season leaves plenty for Thunder supporters to believe in. He claimed a second straight MVP award, averaged elite numbers across the regular season and once again proved why he sits among basketball's biggest stars.

And courtside, Hailey Summers remained exactly where she has been throughout the rise of Oklahoma City's superstar: right beside him through the highs, the celebrations and the heartbreak.