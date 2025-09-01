A Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) employee was fired for posting 'day in the life' TikTok videos that exposed her handling money and other confidential security operations.

An airport MAC makeup artist, Bry Marixx, was fired after her 'day-in-the-life' TikTok went viral, revealing serious security breaches. The video exposed her TSA badge, her cash drawer setup, her work schedule and even her conversations with customers. This ultimately led to her losing her position, The Post pointed out.

A 'Day in the Life' That Crossed the Line

The former MAC manager began her first TikTok by inviting followers to 'Come to work with me as a MAC manager inside LAX airport with no trending audio.' Although the clip seemed like an innocent look into her day, it quickly drew criticism due to the sheer amount of information she exposed.

The clip documented her morning routine in detail, from 'having coffee at 4:15 a.m.' and 'arriving at LAX at 4:30 a.m.' to 'getting on the shuttle at 4:35 a.m.' She even filmed herself 'going through TSA at 4:45 a.m.' before heading to her workstation.

Her attempt at a casual tour ultimately revealed confidential scheduling and security processes inside one of the nation's busiest airports.

In the comments section, one person wrote, 'Her attempt at a casual tour ended up revealing confidential scheduling and security processes inside one of the nation's most active airports'. Another person added, 'security risk to the max!'

The Plot Twist

Posting a second video titled 'The plot twist nobody asked for', the emotional TikToker seemed to address her dismissal, saying, 'I love my job, and I would never do anything to put it at risk.'

In a final twist, the video has her reenacting the very same routine — arriving at the airport, showing her work badge, and passing through the TSA line — that got her dismissed.

Responding to the Outcry

In response to the online criticism, the former MAC manager returned to TikTok to address the situation. She started her video with the line, 'Hey, guys, obviously, this is long overdue', and went on to explain that she was away from her phone and with family while the issue intensified.

Telling her followers how out of hand the reaction had gotten, she said, 'You guys have lost your minds. You guys have lost your minds.'

Refuting Security Concerns

She firmly denied that her firing was related to a national security issue. Arguing her case, she said, 'The company that I worked for, the airport, they did not ask me to take the videos down. They did not ask me to remove them. They didn't. They told me that I did not have to.'

She claimed that management backed up her story, verifying there was no investigation or threat. She stressed that her actions were not any 'type of security breach or security risk that was putting anybody, you know, in harms way', adding that she had even reached out to human resources for confirmation.

A Mistake She Regrets

Despite her claims, she ultimately confessed to breaching workplace regulations. She told followers, 'Am I mad at myself for, like, making a mistake? Yes, I f*cked up. Like, I f*cked up, you guys.' The influencer described the original video as 'so innocent' and said it was consistent with her usual content, explaining, 'I literally just wanted to take you guys on a day in my life as a MAC manager.'

She also issued a final cautionary note to others, advising them to 'Let this be a lesson to you guys to confirm with the companies that you work for what you can post on social media and what you can't, because obviously you can see what can happen.'

What's Next for the Creator

The TikToker closed her video by focusing on what actually happened. 'All I was, was terminated from the job. There is no security risk. Nobody's lives are at stake. I'm not being investigated. I violated some social media policies. That was it.'

She reassured her followers that the event wouldn't stop her from creating content on beauty, hair and lifestyle.

'I'm excited to take you guys on this new journey with me. I'm a makeup girly through and through, so I'm just gonna continue to bring you guys, like, makeup content. I'm still gonna do day in the life vlogs', she said, before signing off: 'I love you guys so much, and I will see you in the next one. Bye.'

A Social Media Wake-Up Call

The viral incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in sharing workplace content online. While the creator saw her video as an innocent glimpse into her routine, it exposed sensitive information and ultimately cost her her career.

Her story highlights the growing tension between a company's need for privacy and a creator's desire to share their life, offering a valuable lesson to anyone who blurs the lines between their personal and professional lives.