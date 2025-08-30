US tennis star Taylor Fritz has stormed into the third round of the 2025 US Open, dropping just one set in victories over Emilio Nava and Lloyd Harris. While Fritz's commanding performance on court draws acclaim, much of the spotlight has also fallen on his girlfriend, social media creator Morgan Riddle.

A glamorous figure who has become well known courtside at major tournaments, Riddle's presence and content continue to spark debate among tennis fans.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the 28-year-old influencer has built a flourishing career in fashion and travel content while supporting Fritz's rise in the sport. Their romance began in 2020, and since then, Riddle has quickly become one of the most recognisable partners on the ATP Tour.

From Minnesota Roots to Modelling and Media

Riddle studied English literature and media before exploring opportunities in modelling and brand representation. Her early work in lifestyle campaigns and media internships paved the way for her transition into full-time digital content creation. These foundations helped establish her as one of the most visible influencers linked to tennis.

Career in Fashion, Travel, and Social Media

Her professional focus includes fashion, beauty, and travel content across Instagram and TikTok, where she commands an audience of over 471,000 and 602,000 followers, respectively. Riddle showcases stylish outfits, behind-the-scenes glimpses of tournaments, and luxury travel diaries.

She works with several fashion brands, creates sponsored content, and frequently shares glimpses of her style both on and off the court. This blend of glamour and relatability sets her apart among tennis partners and lifestyle influencers.

Meeting Taylor Fritz

Riddle and Fritz met in early 2020 via the dating app Raya. Their relationship became public later that year as she began appearing with him at ATP events. Media attention followed swiftly, especially with Riddle seen courtside at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. She has described supporting Fritz as balancing her own career with the global lifestyle of professional tennis.

Spotlight Moments and Public Attention

Riddle's profile has surged thanks to her courtside appearances and viral social media videos. Fox News highlighted a TikTok clip she posted joking about 'triggering male sports fans' during her US Open warm-up. Fashion and sports media regularly cover her stylish tournament looks. Her rising visibility has accompanied Fritz's deep runs, notably his 2022 Indian Wells Masters victory.

Balancing Personal and Public Life

Despite growing media attention, Riddle emphasises the importance of balancing her personal life and professional ambitions. She continues creating fashion and lifestyle content while touring with Fritz. In interviews, she stresses her focus on establishing her own identity as a media personality and entrepreneur beyond being known as Fritz's girlfriend.

Advocacy and Future Projects

Beyond lifestyle influencer roles, Riddle uses her platform to make tennis more accessible to younger audiences. Viral videos in which she demystifies tennis traditions have attracted new fans to the sport. She has hinted at future collaborations in fashion and media that could broaden her reach. As Fritz's tennis career flourishes, Riddle's own trajectory appears set to grow in tandem.