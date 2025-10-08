LeAnn Rimes faced an unexpected onstage crisis when her dental bridge dislodged mid-performance during a live show in Washington state.

The 42-year-old Grammy-winning singer, in an Instagram video, known for hits like Fight the Moonlight and Blue, shocked fans after revealing she had to physically push her teeth back into place multiple times while continuing to sing.

What Happened On Stage

The incident occurred during Rimes' set at the Skagit Casino Resort, where she was performing her hit One Way Ticket. Midway through the song, she suddenly felt something "pop" in her mouth and quickly realised her dental bridge had come loose. Rather than halting the show, Rimes calmly stepped aside, repositioned the bridge, and carried on performing as though nothing had happened.

She later shared the ordeal in a candid Instagram video, admitting she had to 'push it back every couple of lines' just to get through the set. Despite the difficulty, she delivered the rest of her performance—including fan favourites like Can't Fight the Moonlight—without breaking composure.

The Dental Background & Rimes' Reaction

In her video, Rimes spoke about her history of dental procedures. She explained that she has undergone multiple oral surgeries over the years and that issues with improperly bonded veneers had contributed to her fragile dental situation. She said these problems led to repeated dental work, including root canals and corrective procedures.

Rimes admitted she initially panicked when the bridge came loose mid-song, but explained that she decided to stay on stage rather than interrupt the concert. 'I had to get real with everybody or else I would've had to walk off,' she said, describing her thought process in the moment.

She also added humour to the retelling, joking with fans that those in the front row should be ready in case anything else 'flies out' and to please return it if caught.

Aftermath and Fan Response

The video has also sparked conversation about the challenges performers face behind the scenes, particularly those involving health or medical issues that may not be obvious to audiences.

For Rimes, the episode became less about embarrassment and more about perseverance. By sharing her experience openly, she transformed an awkward accident into a moment of connection with her fans.

Moving Forward

Rimes has not said whether she will undergo further dental treatment following the incident. For now, her lighthearted approach has turned what could have been a setback into a reminder of the unpredictability of live performance and the resilience often required to keep the show going.