James O'Keefe has threatened to sue political commentator Jacob Engels over his allegation that recipients of O'Keefe's Citizen Journalist Awards had to pay upwards of $15,000 (€13,600 and £11,400) for their honours.

O'Keefe demanded a retraction on X on 15 November 2026, while people named in or connected with the event publicly disputed the claim.

The row followed the Citizen Journalist Gala, held at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on 12 November. The event recognised independent reporters, including Anthony Rubin, who won Citizen Journalist of the Year, and DataRepublican, who received a people's choice award.

An Allegation Based on Unnamed Sources

In a post on 13 November, Engels said unnamed sources close to Daily Wire opinion writer Chloe Trapanotto had told him she confirmed award recipients were required to pay for their recognition. He also characterised the supposed arrangement as financially beneficial to O'Keefe.

Engels did not identify his sources or provide payment records to support the allegation. The claim, including the figure of upwards of $15,000, has not been independently substantiated in the material reviewed. More significantly, Trapanotto publicly rejected the account attributed to her.

'I never said this,' she replied on X, calling Engels' claim a lie. Her denial challenges a central part of his account, rather than merely disputing how the awards were organised.

DataRepublican, an award recipient named in the online exchange, also responded. 'This is absolutely false,' the account wrote, adding that O'Keefe Media Group had provided complimentary tickets and that no payment or donation had been requested.

Another participant, Rick Addante, said he had received an award the previous year and presented one at the latest ceremony without paying or receiving money. He also said the person he honoured had not known in advance that an award was coming.

Those firsthand statements contradict the broader suggestion that receiving an award necessarily involved a substantial fee. They do not, however, establish every financial arrangement connected with the gala or rule out other types of payments. No invoices, payment records or written award terms have been provided in the material reviewed.

O'Keefe Issues Public Legal Warning

On 15 November, O'Keefe reposted Engels' accusation on X and wrote: 'Retract or I'll sue you for libel.' He also wrote: 'this is defamation.'

Retract or I’ll sue you for libel, and then you will definitely be paying me.



Because win lawsuits.



I know you just want attention / engagement but this is defamation. https://t.co/ULaCxPs2me — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 15, 2026

His comments amount to a threat of legal action, not confirmation that proceedings have begun. There is no verified court filing in the material reviewed relating to the award-fee allegation.

The gala's official website describes a judging process based on seven criteria, including courage, impact, ethics and storytelling.

It does not identify a requirement for winners to pay for their awards. That published description provides information about the stated judging process, but cannot independently establish every transaction associated with the event.

Earlier Dispute Is Separate

Engels also referred to an earlier legal letter involving O'Keefe and lawyer Benjamin Barr. He said it concerned allegations raised in May 2026. The correspondence related to a separate dispute and does not address the allegation about award fees.

The material reviewed does not independently verify the letter's authenticity or establish the outcome of that dispute.

Engels has alleged that award recipients were required to pay for their recognition. O'Keefe has threatened to sue him, while people named or involved in the event have denied the claim. The material reviewed does not establish that recipients were required to pay or verify the alleged $15,000 figure.