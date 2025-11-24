Adult content creator Lily Phillips revealed that she is bisexual and is leaning towards settling down with a woman.

The British adult entertainment actress, known for her outrageous online stunts, opted to open up about her life and sexuality for the first time in an interview with The Mirror.

But while her claim to fame was sleeping with 100 men, fans may have to start getting used to seeing her explore a relationship with women.

'I think now, in the year 2025, it's not that much different to dating straight people,' she told The Mirror. Lily also said: 'I think around bisexuality, people are more open these days.'

She also said that she never found it different from heterosexual dating. 'I've never felt any judgment from that, so to me, it's just like dating boys.'

Unveiling Lily's Dating Life

The OnlyFans model's dating life will be featured on ITV's Blind Matchmakers. In this show, the contestants will be completely blindfolded while they search for love.

Compared to other dating reality shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love Island, the participants will only depend on the other person's voice, humour and confidence as well as their characteristics to know more about the person they will meet.

When asked about her thoughts on joining the show, Lily said, 'It was super fun, I've been on more dates with men, so it was good to see the other side.'

She also mentioned that she was amazed at women's relationships since women understand each other more.

While people may frown on the idea of dating people without any visuals, the 24-year-old content creator claimed that her time on the show was nothing short of great.

'I think women's relationships are amazing, you just won't ever find a connection like that with a man. Women, we understand each other more, I think. You're best friends, but you're also sexually attracted, and you have sex – that is my ideal relationship,' she also said.

Possibility of Dating Lani

The show featured an undeniable chemistry with social media influencer Lani. But fans would like to know if their relationship has a chance to progress even after the show.

According to Lily, 'We have exchanged a few messages, but it's been niceties, not anything more. Lani is great, she's beautiful.'

The adult model also described Lani as a powerful woman. 'I think she knows herself, and that's really admirable and the fact that she's gorgeous. But we haven't chatted any more along the lines of dates or anything like that,' she added.

Show Opened Her Eyes Despite the Blindfold

While the chance of having a relationship with Lani seemed slim, she still believes she has a high chance of settling down with the same sex.

'I'm very into women these days, but not any time soon. I really like to focus on my career, and I think dating takes up so much time and effort; I don't have that now. I want to be able, when I start dating, to put all my efforts into that and give someone what they need and want,' she mentioned.

She also mentioned that she is not dating right now, but being in the show opened up her eyes to a lot of things despite the blindfold.

Since she was largely known for being with men, viewers may find it strange to see her date another woman and believe that the relationship is real and not just for show.