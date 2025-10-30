Huda Mustafa has issued a public apology after a clip from an Instagram/TikTok livestream showed her and her partner laughing shortly after an anonymous caller used a racial slur aimed at fellow contestant Olandria Carthen, sparking swift backlash across social media.

Huda's initial explanation, posted to her social channels, said she and Louis Russell did not hear the full comment and that they hung up immediately, describing the chuckle as an 'awkward' reaction rather than approval.

Olandria responded in forceful terms on her Instagram Stories, calling the language unacceptable, saying 'words like that carry generations of pain', and urging action beyond perfunctory apologies.

Background: The Viral Clip and the Immediate Backlash

A short clip of the incident, which circulated on TikTok and other platforms on 29 October 2025, shows Huda and Louis on a live stream when an off-screen voice utters a racial epithet directed at Olandria; the pair can be seen laughing briefly before ending the call.

The footage rapidly racked up views and prompted widespread criticism from fans and former castmates.

Within hours, multiple former season colleagues publicly condemned the moment, and social media filled with calls for accountability. The speed and volume of reaction reflect both how closely viewers monitor reality stars' post-show behaviour and how sensitive the Love Island franchise has become to race-related controversies.

Huda's Apology and Promised Actions

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories later the same day, Huda wrote that she 'did not condone anything of the sort' and said she was clarifying an earlier, briefer message to avoid misunderstanding.

She explained she was 'caught off guard' and that the laughter was a reflex to awkwardness, not endorsement.

Huda also said she had reflected on the incident and would spotlight charities working on racial justice, adding she would be making a donation to the NAACP and sharing links to organisations for followers who wished to give.

The pledge of charitable action is a common damage-control step in celebrity controversies, though critics frequently demand more substantive accountability.

Olandria's Response: Demanding Action, Not Platitudes

Olandria's reaction was firm and unambiguous. In her Instagram statement, she condemned racism 'not in anger, not as a joke, not ever', warned against excuses and asked for 'action, not just apologies'.

She said she planned to share donation links to support HBCUs and educational causes and announced she would make a personal donation.

Her words underline a recurring theme in recent Love Island discourse that surface-level apologies do not repair the broader harm inflicted by racial abuse, particularly when cast members have previously said they felt the production and peers did not sufficiently challenge targeted fan behaviour.

Industry and Public Reaction

Industry outlets and entertainers quickly covered the story, republishing the clip and reporting on responses from the cast. Social commentators noted the incident fits a pattern of online abuse aimed at Black contestants during and after recent seasons, and asked whether influencers and producers are doing enough to prevent and respond to such exchanges.

Several of Huda's ex-castmates publicly criticised the reaction on the stream as 'disappointing' and dangerous; some observers argued that, regardless of intent, those with large platforms must interrupt hateful speech the moment it appears rather than allowing optics that can be read as indifference.