The beauty and reality TV worlds collided this week as Huda Beauty officially ended its partnership with Love Island USA contestant Huda Mustafa after a livestream controversy that triggered widespread backlash online.

In a statement posted on Instagram on 31 October 2025, Huda Beauty, the cosmetics company founded by Huda Kattan, announced that it had cut ties with Huda Mustafa, citing a violation of brand values.

'At Huda Beauty, kindness and humanity are at the heart of everything we do,' the statement read. 'Unfortunately, one of our recent collaborators has displayed behaviour that does not align with our values. While we don't believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting.'

The brand confirmed it would remove all campaign material featuring Mustafa from social media and retail locations, emphasising that 'accountability' was the driving factor behind the decision. Here's what went down during the livestream.

What happened on the livestream

The controversy began during a recent Instagram Live hosted by Huda Mustafa and her boyfriend, Louis Russell, who appeared on Netflix's Perfect Match. During the stream, a caller used the racial slur commonly known as the 'N-word' while referencing Love Island co-star Olandria Carthen.

Footage shared online showed both Mustafa and Russell laughing briefly before ending the call. Critics accused Mustafa of failing to immediately condemn the use of the slur. The clip quickly went viral across platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, with many users calling for accountability.

Olandria Carthen's Response

Olandria Carthen, who appeared alongside Mustafa on Love Island USA Season 7, addressed the incident through her Instagram Stories on 29 October 2025, describing the use of the slur as 'unacceptable'.

'Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going,' she wrote. 'Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse.'

Carthen added that she hoped to turn the incident into a moment for education and awareness, encouraging fans to donate to anti-racism organisations such as the NAACP, UNCF, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Huda Mustafa said she was 'caught off guard'

After the backlash, Mustafa issued an apology on X (Twitter) and later expanded on it via her Instagram Stories.

'My reaction in that moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny,' she wrote. 'I want to be clear that I do not condone or tolerate anyone who uses such language.'

Mustafa also stated she would donate to the NAACP, acknowledging the harm caused by her initial reaction.

Her partner, Louis Russell, released his own Instagram Story apology, writing, 'As a Black man, I have empathy through my own lived experiences battling racism. It's disheartening that my flustered response to an unnerving situation was misinterpreted as not taking it seriously.'

A divided social media reaction

The backlash surrounding Huda Mustafa has ignited a fierce debate across social media, with her comment sections now serving as a microcosm of how polarised public opinion has become.

In response to her recent Instagram posts, thousands of users expressed both solidarity and criticism. Supporters praised Mustafa for 'taking accountability' and 'responding beautifully,' commending her public apology and donation to the NAACP. Many fans urged her to 'stay positive' and even encouraged her to launch her own ventures. 'Start your own brand, you are the big deal,' one user wrote, echoing dozens of similar sentiments.

On the other hand, critics argued that laughter, regardless of intent, carries weight. Comments like 'Laughing at a slur is a choice' drew thousands of likes, reflecting a segment of users who view Mustafa's reaction as insufficient.

While her defenders insist that she has faced disproportionate backlash for a mistake she did not initiate, others are applauding Huda Beauty's move to end ties with the reality star.